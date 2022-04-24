How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

The Cubs go for the series split on Sunday when they host the Pirates in the finale of their four-game set with Pittsburgh.

The Cubs' bats were silenced in the first two games of the series against the Pirates, but they responded in a big way on Saturday.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Cubs exploded for 21 runs and 23 hits in a huge shutout win against the Pirates. It was the most runs the Cubs had scored since dropping 26 on the Rockies in 1995.

It was also the most lopsided shutout victory for Chicago dating back to at least 1905. It was a statement win for the Cubs, but Sunday, they will look to follow it up with another big win.

Justin Steele will take the mound against JT Brubaker of the Pirates. Steele struggled in his last start, going just 2.2 innings and giving up four runs in a 6-5 loss to the Rays.

Brubaker has struggled a bit this year as he has given up four runs in all three of his starts and hasn't made it past the fifth inning.

The Pirates hope he can be better and slow down a Cubs offense that went crazy on Saturday.

