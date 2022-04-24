Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs go for the series split on Sunday when they host the Pirates in the finale of their four-game set with Pittsburgh.

The Cubs' bats were silenced in the first two games of the series against the Pirates, but they responded in a big way on Saturday.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs exploded for 21 runs and 23 hits in a huge shutout win against the Pirates. It was the most runs the Cubs had scored since dropping 26 on the Rockies in 1995.

It was also the most lopsided shutout victory for Chicago dating back to at least 1905. It was a statement win for the Cubs, but Sunday, they will look to follow it up with another big win.

Justin Steele will take the mound against JT Brubaker of the Pirates. Steele struggled in his last start, going just 2.2 innings and giving up four runs in a 6-5 loss to the Rays.

Brubaker has struggled a bit this year as he has given up four runs in all three of his starts and hasn't made it past the fifth inning.

The Pirates hope he can be better and slow down a Cubs offense that went crazy on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18140501
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
USATSI_18138983
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
USATSI_18139465
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
USATSI_12628002
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
USATSI_17784313
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Baseball

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
USATSI_18003158
College Baseball

How to Watch Duke at Georgia Tech in College Basebal

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
imago1001276529h
College Tennis

How to Watch SEC Men's Championship Tennis: Florida at Kentucky

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a first inning double against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy