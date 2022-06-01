How to Watch Pirates at Dodgers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates will look to complete the sweep against first-place Dodgers on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The Pirates (21-27) and the Dodgers (33-16) will complete their three-game series in Los Angeles tonight. Pittsburgh currently leads the series 2-0 after winning game two 5-3 last night.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Get access today!

Michael Chavis helped the Pirated to an early lead last night in the top of the first with a two-run homer to left field. In the top of the second, Tucupita Marcano extended that lead to four with his own two-run shot to center field. 

In the bottom of the third, the Dodgers finally made a dent in the score with a two-run home run from Trea Turner. Los Angeles brought the game within one in the sixth, and the score remained 4-3 until the top of the ninth. Bryan Reynolds hit an RBI double to left-center to extend the lead back to two for the Pirates. Will Crowe picked up the save for the Pirates.

The Pirates will look to Jose Quintana on the mound tonight to shut down the Dodgers early. Quintana is currently 1-2 on the season with a 2.15 ERA and 38 strikeouts. The Dodgers will turn to Mitch White. White only had one start this season, a win, and an ERA of 4.60 with 15 strikeouts. 

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
