Pirates vs. Dodgers stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pittsburgh will look to pick up its fourth win against the Dodgers tonight in this young baseball season.

The Pirates (20-27) continue their three-game series with the Dodgers (33-15) tonight. Pittsburgh picked up game one last night in a close 6-5 game. 

Tucupita Marcano hit a three-run homer for the Pirates in the top of the second to take an early lead over the NL West leaders. Bryan Reynolds added one more in the third with a solo shot. 

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh 

In the bottom of the fifth, the Dodgers finally got on the board, starting with a solo homer from Hanser Alberto. Mookie Betts added another run with a home run to cut the Pirates' lead in half. In the bottom of the sixth, Edwin Ríos added another run to the Dodgers' scoring to bring the game to 4-3. Justin Turner tied things up with an RBI double in the eighth inning and Chris Taylor got home the go-ahead run. 

While the five unanswered runs were making fans lose hope, the Pirates found the momentum needed to bring a win back to Pittsburgh. Michael Perez hit a game-tying RBI single in the top of the ninth. The game-winning run came through due to a Dodgers infield error which allowed a runner to make it home. 

The Pirates have now won three out of their four games against the Dodgers this season and will look to continue that streak tonight while starting Mitch Keller on the mound. The Dodgers will look to Julio Urias to throw some heat and earn a win.

May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
