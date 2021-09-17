How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins still might be rebuilding, but look for them to have an offensive onslaught against one another.

If you add the win totals up for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins, they'd be sitting at 116 wins. That's how many the 2001 Seattle Mariners won on their way to the most wins in a 162 game season which the league expanded to in 1961.

The best team in baseball, the San Francisco Giants, has 95 wins today. They'd still only be 21 games behind this made-up Pirates/Marlins team.

How to Watch Pirates vs. Marlins:

Game Date: Sept. 17th, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Marlins were in the playoffs last year in the pandemic-shortened season and rode that momentum to upset a much better Chicago Cubs team in the wild-card round. Retrospectively though, that felt like an end to an era from the Cubs World Series team. Obviously, both of these teams are in the midst of a stark rebuild.

Not much of that is going to change in this game as the pitching matchup leaves much to be desired. The Pirates are starting Wil Crowe, who has more than 100 innings pitched but a 5.97 ERA.

The Marlins are starting promising righty Elieser Hernández who was important to last year's playoff push, but he barely has more innings pitched this season than he did last after he went on the 60-Day IL with a bicep injury.

This game is a much-watch if you're a fan of a lot of runs, and a lot of that offensive production should come from two players. For the Pirates, that should be courtesy of Bryan Reynolds, who is leading the team in home runs (23), batting average (.299), and RBIs (86).

For the Marlins, look out for Jesús Aguilar, who is leading Miami in home runs (22) and RBIs (93). Look for these two teams to finish out the year on a high note, making steady improvement for next year.

