How to Watch Pirates at Padres

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates open southern California road trip in San Diego as the Padres continue their homestand on Friday night in this NL matchup.

The Pirates (18-25) picked up a series victory with a win at home on Wednesday and open a six-game road trip on the west coast by facing the Padres (28-16) on Friday night. San Diego is 1-2 on its current homestand.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Padres trail the Dodgers by two games in the NL West after dropping its last two games at home to the Brewers. Pittsburgh is 10 games back of Milwaukee, third in the NL Central.

This is the final series of the season between the teams. San Diego took two of three from the Pirates in Pittsburgh April 29-May 1.

Offensively, the Pirates are the worst team in the National League, last in the NL in runs, on-base percentage and slugging. Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is slashing .272/.361/.347 with 11 doubles and no home runs. He's driven in 12 runs. 

Third baseman Manny Machado is off to a scorching start for the Padres, with a .361/.437/.590 slash line to go with eight homers and 27 RBI. San Diego is still without young star Fernando Tatis Jr., out since mid-March after surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist.

It will be dueling lefties on the bump Friday. Pittsburgh is set to start veteran José Quintana, who is 1-2 in eight starts with a 2.43 ERA and 1.180 WHIP. He took the loss to the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits in just 3.2 innings.

The Padres will call on Sean Manaea, acquired in spring training from Oakland. Manaea is 2-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 1.122 WHIP in eight starts, striking out 55 in 49 innings. On May 20 at San Francisco, he worked six innings, allowing four runs on five hits in a game San Diego wound up winning 8-7. 

