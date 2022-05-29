How to Watch Pirates at Padres

The Pirates and Padres will face off in San Diego on Saturday evening in MLB action between two National League foes.

Looking at the Saturday schedule, there will be plenty of great games for MLB fans to watch. While there are some top-notch contenders facing off, there will also be games that are simply good matchups. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Pirates traveling to San Diego to take on the Padres.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Ahead of tonight's game, the Pirates have gone 18-26 so far this season. Pittsburgh has had a disappointing start, but the team has improved from last year. Last time out, the Pirates ended up losing to the Padres by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of this matchup, the Padres have compiled a 29-16 record. San Diego has been a legitimate playoff-caliber team this season and doesn't look ready to slow down. The Padres will look to continue a winning streak with a win tonight.

While the Padres are heavily favored to win tonight's game, the Pirates will not go down without a fight. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory this evening.

