How to Watch Pirates at Padres

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
With plenty of great games available to watch on Sunday, there will be no issues finding a good game to watch. Enjoying the holiday with some good baseball is a dream for fans. One intriguing matchup to keep a close eye on today will feature the Pirates taking on the Padres in San Diego.
How to Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Today:
Game Date: May 29, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Live stream the Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres game on fuboTV
Ahead of today's game, the Pirates hold a 19-26 record. They have not been great this season, but there is no question that the team has drastically improved since last year. Pittsburgh is coming off of a big 4-2 win over the Padres in its last game.
On the other side of this matchup, the Padres are a serious contender to watch in the National League this season. At this point in the year, they hold a 29-17 record. San Diego is looking for revenge tonight after losing their last game to the Pirates.
This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Padres are favored to win, the Pirates will not go down without putting up a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory today.
