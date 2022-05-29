How to Watch Pirates at Padres

On Sunday in MLB action, the Pirates will take on the Padres in San Diego in this important NL matchup between two big clubs.

With plenty of great games available to watch on Sunday, there will be no issues finding a good game to watch. Enjoying the holiday with some good baseball is a dream for fans. One intriguing matchup to keep a close eye on today will feature the Pirates taking on the Padres in San Diego.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Ahead of today's game, the Pirates hold a 19-26 record. They have not been great this season, but there is no question that the team has drastically improved since last year. Pittsburgh is coming off of a big 4-2 win over the Padres in its last game.

On the other side of this matchup, the Padres are a serious contender to watch in the National League this season. At this point in the year, they hold a 29-17 record. San Diego is looking for revenge tonight after losing their last game to the Pirates.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Padres are favored to win, the Pirates will not go down without putting up a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory today.

