Pirates vs. Rays stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Rays and the Pirates play one another in the regular season for the first time since 2017.

The Tampa Bay Rays will try to get back into the Wild Card race when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend for a three-game set. The Rays sit just outside the third and final spot for the AL Wild Card and Tampa sits just one game out behind the Minnesota Twins. The Pirates, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive series winning three of four against the Chicago Cubs. These two rarely play each other so buckle up to see this unique matchup.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV:

Pittsburgh won on a walk-off yesterday as Michael Chavis led the way for the Pirates to clinch the series victory. Chavis hit a home run in the eighth and then made an outstanding web gem. If that wasn't enough, he hit the game-winning single to drive in Ke'Bryan Hayes.

There was a scare at the end of that walk-off as Hayes was slow to get up after colliding with the catcher. Meanwhile, the Rays had Thursday off and lost two of three to the New York Yankees in their previous series.

They'll look to get off on a better foot in this opener against the Pirates by starting Jeffrey Springs, who has a 3-2 record and an outstanding 2.00 ERA. The Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller, who is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA.

