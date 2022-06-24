Pirates vs. Rays stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays and the Pirates play one another in the regular season for the first time since 2017.

The Tampa Bay Rays will try to get back into the Wild Card race when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend for a three-game set. The Rays sit just outside the third and final spot for the AL Wild Card and Tampa sits just one game out behind the Minnesota Twins. The Pirates, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive series winning three of four against the Chicago Cubs. These two rarely play each other so buckle up to see this unique matchup. 

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Pittsburgh won on a walk-off yesterday as Michael Chavis led the way for the Pirates to clinch the series victory. Chavis hit a home run in the eighth and then made an outstanding web gem. If that wasn't enough, he hit the game-winning single to drive in Ke'Bryan Hayes. 

There was a scare at the end of that walk-off as Hayes was slow to get up after colliding with the catcher. Meanwhile, the Rays had Thursday off and lost two of three to the New York Yankees in their previous series.  

They'll look to get off on a better foot in this opener against the Pirates by starting Jeffrey Springs, who has a 3-2 record and an outstanding 2.00 ERA. The Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller, who is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso27 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Rays stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso27 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Josh Naylor (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox at Guardians stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso27 minutes ago
USATSI_18585259
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Gold

By Adam Childs27 minutes ago
USATSI_18080889
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Chattanooga Lookouts at Tennessee Smokies

By Christine Brown27 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar57 minutes ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Practice stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson57 minutes ago
USATSI_18461241 (1)
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox

By Christine Brown57 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

Tennessee Lottery 250 Practice stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy