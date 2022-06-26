How to Watch Pirates at Rays

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates look to snag a win in the finale after two walk-offs in this series by the Rays.

This series is shaping up to be a very exciting series for two teams who haven't played one another in five years. While the Pirates have come up on the wrong side of the coin in both the first two games, they've been decided by one run each time. The Rays will be going for the series sweep today. After the first game ended in a 5-4 walk-off in extras, the Rays felt the need to bring the walk-off dramatics once again in game two. 

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Tampa Bay was down after a three-run sixth inning. They needed to rally to grab this win but it didn't take extra innings to do it. 

Tampa Bay won this game thanks to Issac Paredes. He chipped away at the score with a solo shot in the eighth. Then in the ninth with the bases loaded, he hit a walk-off single driving in two to win the game 6-5. 

It's hard to predict how this series can get any more wild but thankfully we have another game in store. The Rays will start Shane McClanahan today who is 7-3 with a staggering 1.81 ERA in over 84 innings of work. That ERA is no mirage. The Pirates will try to salvage a game in the finale by starting Roansy Contreras. The righty is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA. 

This should be a pitcher's duel and we wouldn't be surprised if it came down to the wire once again. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

