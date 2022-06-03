Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is congratulated by catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Atlanta Braves At Diamondbacks

JT Brubaker takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .216 batting average ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the No. 25 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (203 total runs).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .299.
  • The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .224.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 174 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker has posted a team-leading 13 home runs and has driven in 25 runs.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Walker is fifth in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho is hitting .256 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
  • Varsho is 38th in homers and 91st in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • David Peralta is batting .247 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.
  • Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a team-high batting average of .263.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a batting average of .292.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hayes is 294th in homers and 159th in RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight while driving in 14 runs and slugging .410.
  • Reynolds is currently 38th in homers and 180th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (18) this season. He has a .298 batting average and a .504 slugging percentage.
  • Josh VanMeter has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .357 on the year.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Dodgers

L 3-2

Home

5/29/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Home

5/30/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

5/31/2022

Braves

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Braves

L 6-0

Home

6/3/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/4/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/5/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

W 6-5

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

W 8-4

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
