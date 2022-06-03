May 31, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is congratulated by catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Atlanta Braves At Diamondbacks

JT Brubaker takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks' .216 batting average ranks 29th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have the No. 25 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (203 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .224.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 174 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker has posted a team-leading 13 home runs and has driven in 25 runs.

Including all batters in the majors, Walker is fifth in home runs and 52nd in RBI.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .256 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Varsho is 38th in homers and 91st in RBI among major league hitters this season.

David Peralta is batting .247 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a team-high batting average of .263.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a batting average of .292.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hayes is 294th in homers and 159th in RBI.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight while driving in 14 runs and slugging .410.

Reynolds is currently 38th in homers and 180th in RBI in the big leagues.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (18) this season. He has a .298 batting average and a .504 slugging percentage.

Josh VanMeter has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .280. He's slugging .357 on the year.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Dodgers L 3-2 Home 5/29/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Home 5/30/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 5/31/2022 Braves W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Braves L 6-0 Home 6/3/2022 Pirates - Away 6/4/2022 Pirates - Away 6/5/2022 Pirates - Away 6/6/2022 Reds - Away 6/7/2022 Reds - Away 6/8/2022 Reds - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 5/29/2022 Padres L 4-2 Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers W 6-5 Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers W 8-4 Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/7/2022 Tigers - Home 6/8/2022 Tigers - Home 6/9/2022 Braves - Away

