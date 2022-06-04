Jun 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) high- fives in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Arizona won 8-6. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will look to get to Zach Davies when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

4:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.226).

The Pirates are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (180 total).

The Pirates rank 23rd in baseball with a .299 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 211 (four per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes has recorded a team-best batting average of .295 and leads the Pirates in runs batted in with a mark of 19.

Hayes is 234th in home runs and 125th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Bryan Reynolds has shown off his power as he leads his team with eight home runs.

Reynolds is 39th in homers and 182nd in RBI so far this year.

Michael Chavis is hitting .288 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.

Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .244.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (14) and runs batted in (26) this season while batting .211.

Walker's home run total places him fourth in the big leagues, and he ranks 47th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 43 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Varsho is currently 39th in homers and 98th in RBI in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte is batting .263 to lead Arizona, while adding three homers and 18 runs batted in this season.

David Peralta is batting .245 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Pirates and Diamondbacks Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Padres L 4-2 Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers W 6-5 Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers W 8-4 Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-6 Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/7/2022 Tigers - Home 6/8/2022 Tigers - Home 6/9/2022 Braves - Away 6/10/2022 Braves - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Home 5/30/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 5/31/2022 Braves W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Braves L 6-0 Home 6/3/2022 Pirates W 8-6 Away 6/4/2022 Pirates - Away 6/5/2022 Pirates - Away 6/6/2022 Reds - Away 6/7/2022 Reds - Away 6/8/2022 Reds - Away 6/9/2022 Reds - Away

