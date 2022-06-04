Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) high- fives in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Arizona won 8-6. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will look to get to Zach Davies when he starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.226).
  • The Pirates are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (180 total).
  • The Pirates rank 23rd in baseball with a .299 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 211 (four per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has recorded a team-best batting average of .295 and leads the Pirates in runs batted in with a mark of 19.
  • Hayes is 234th in home runs and 125th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Bryan Reynolds has shown off his power as he leads his team with eight home runs.
  • Reynolds is 39th in homers and 182nd in RBI so far this year.
  • Michael Chavis is hitting .288 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .244.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (14) and runs batted in (26) this season while batting .211.
  • Walker's home run total places him fourth in the big leagues, and he ranks 47th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has 43 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .445 this season.
  • Varsho is currently 39th in homers and 98th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .263 to lead Arizona, while adding three homers and 18 runs batted in this season.
  • David Peralta is batting .245 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Pirates and Diamondbacks Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

W 6-5

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

W 8-4

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-6

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Home

5/30/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

5/31/2022

Braves

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Braves

L 6-0

Home

6/3/2022

Pirates

W 8-6

Away

6/4/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/5/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/9/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

