How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 4, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) reacts after striking out with he bases loaded to end the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Sunday at PNC Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks are 29th in MLB with a .216 batting average.
  • The Diamondbacks have the No. 25 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (212 total runs).
  • The Diamondbacks' .299 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 182 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker paces the Diamondbacks in home runs (14) and runs batted in (26).
  • Walker's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he ranks 52nd in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte's .268 batting average leads his team.
  • Marte ranks 185th in home runs and 145th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Daulton Varsho is batting .249 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
  • David Peralta is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .288 with 19 RBI, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Hayes' home run total places him 236th in MLB, and he is 130th in RBI.
  • Reynolds' eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 14 runs this season while slugging .407.
  • Overall, Reynolds is 42nd in home runs and 187th in RBI this year.
  • Michael Chavis is slashing .289/.329/.484 this season for the Pirates.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is batting .250 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

5/31/2022

Braves

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Braves

L 6-0

Home

6/3/2022

Pirates

W 8-6

Away

6/4/2022

Pirates

L 2-1

Away

6/5/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/9/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/10/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

W 6-5

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

W 8-4

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-6

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB

