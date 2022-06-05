How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Jun 4, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) reacts after striking out with he bases loaded to end the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Sunday at PNC Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks are 29th in MLB with a .216 batting average.

The Diamondbacks have the No. 25 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (212 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .299 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 182 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker paces the Diamondbacks in home runs (14) and runs batted in (26).

Walker's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he ranks 52nd in RBI.

Ketel Marte's .268 batting average leads his team.

Marte ranks 185th in home runs and 145th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Daulton Varsho is batting .249 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

David Peralta is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .288 with 19 RBI, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Hayes' home run total places him 236th in MLB, and he is 130th in RBI.

Reynolds' eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 14 runs this season while slugging .407.

Overall, Reynolds is 42nd in home runs and 187th in RBI this year.

Michael Chavis is slashing .289/.329/.484 this season for the Pirates.

Daniel Vogelbach is batting .250 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 5/31/2022 Braves W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Braves L 6-0 Home 6/3/2022 Pirates W 8-6 Away 6/4/2022 Pirates L 2-1 Away 6/5/2022 Pirates - Away 6/6/2022 Reds - Away 6/7/2022 Reds - Away 6/8/2022 Reds - Away 6/9/2022 Reds - Away 6/10/2022 Phillies - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers W 6-5 Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers W 8-4 Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-6 Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/7/2022 Tigers - Home 6/8/2022 Tigers - Home 6/9/2022 Braves - Away 6/10/2022 Braves - Away 6/11/2022 Braves - Away

