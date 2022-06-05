How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Sunday at PNC Park.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks are 29th in MLB with a .216 batting average.
- The Diamondbacks have the No. 25 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (212 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks' .299 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 182 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker paces the Diamondbacks in home runs (14) and runs batted in (26).
- Walker's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he ranks 52nd in RBI.
- Ketel Marte's .268 batting average leads his team.
- Marte ranks 185th in home runs and 145th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .249 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- David Peralta is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .288 with 19 RBI, both of which are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Hayes' home run total places him 236th in MLB, and he is 130th in RBI.
- Reynolds' eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 14 runs this season while slugging .407.
- Overall, Reynolds is 42nd in home runs and 187th in RBI this year.
- Michael Chavis is slashing .289/.329/.484 this season for the Pirates.
- Daniel Vogelbach is batting .250 with an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Braves
W 6-2
Home
5/31/2022
Braves
W 8-7
Home
6/1/2022
Braves
L 6-0
Home
6/3/2022
Pirates
W 8-6
Away
6/4/2022
Pirates
L 2-1
Away
6/5/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/8/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/9/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Dodgers
W 6-5
Away
5/31/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Away
6/1/2022
Dodgers
W 8-4
Away
6/3/2022
Diamondbacks
L 8-6
Home
6/4/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Home
6/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/9/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/10/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/11/2022
Braves
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)