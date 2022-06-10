How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

7:20 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Braves rank 14th in the league with a .243 batting average.

The Braves are the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (262 total).

The Braves' .309 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .224.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 190 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley paces the Braves with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 34.

Riley's home runs rank him fifth in the majors, and he is 20th in RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Of all MLB batters, Olson ranks 60th in homers and 50th in RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .249 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a team-leading batting average of .273.

Pirates Impact Players

Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.289) and runs batted in (20) this season.

In all of baseball, Hayes is 251st in homers and 136th in RBI.

Bryan Reynolds' eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 14 runs this season while slugging .394.

Reynolds is 48th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 214th in RBI.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight. He's driven in 16 runs and is slugging .479.

Michael Chavis is batting .270 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Rockies W 6-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 6/7/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/8/2022 Athletics W 13-2 Home 6/9/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Home 6/10/2022 Pirates - Home 6/11/2022 Pirates - Home 6/12/2022 Pirates - Home 6/13/2022 Nationals - Away 6/14/2022 Nationals - Away 6/15/2022 Nationals - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Home 6/7/2022 Tigers L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Tigers L 3-1 Home 6/9/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Braves - Away 6/11/2022 Braves - Away 6/12/2022 Braves - Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away

