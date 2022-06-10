How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Braves rank 14th in the league with a .243 batting average.
  • The Braves are the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (262 total).
  • The Braves' .309 on-base percentage is 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .224.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 190 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley paces the Braves with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 34.
  • Riley's home runs rank him fifth in the majors, and he is 20th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Of all MLB batters, Olson ranks 60th in homers and 50th in RBI.
  • Ozzie Albies is batting .249 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a team-leading batting average of .273.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.289) and runs batted in (20) this season.
  • In all of baseball, Hayes is 251st in homers and 136th in RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds' eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 14 runs this season while slugging .394.
  • Reynolds is 48th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 214th in RBI.
  • Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight. He's driven in 16 runs and is slugging .479.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .270 with an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Rockies

W 6-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

W 13-2

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

L 3-1

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jun 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jun 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
USATSI_18506579
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Braves

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy