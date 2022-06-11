How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves hit the field against Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

The Braves score the ninth-most runs in baseball (266 total, 4.5 per game).

The Braves are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 192 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 34.

Among all batters in MLB, Riley's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally ranks him 22nd.

Olson is hitting .254 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Olson ranks 61st in home runs and 46th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .249 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-leading batting average of .282.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .284 with 20 RBI, both of which are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Hayes is 252nd in homers and 140th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .396 this season, with a team-best eight homers while driving in 14 runs.

Reynolds ranks 50th in home runs and 220th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Michael Chavis has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Jack Suwinski's eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .471.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 6/7/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/8/2022 Athletics W 13-2 Home 6/9/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Home 6/10/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 6/11/2022 Pirates - Home 6/12/2022 Pirates - Home 6/13/2022 Nationals - Away 6/14/2022 Nationals - Away 6/15/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Cubs - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Home 6/7/2022 Tigers L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Tigers L 3-1 Home 6/9/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Braves L 4-2 Away 6/11/2022 Braves - Away 6/12/2022 Braves - Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.