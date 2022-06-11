How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves hit the field against Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Saturday, at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
  • The Braves score the ninth-most runs in baseball (266 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Braves are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 192 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads the Braves with 15 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 34.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Riley's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally ranks him 22nd.
  • Olson is hitting .254 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Olson ranks 61st in home runs and 46th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Ozzie Albies is hitting .249 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-leading batting average of .282.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .284 with 20 RBI, both of which are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Hayes is 252nd in homers and 140th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Bryan Reynolds is slugging .396 this season, with a team-best eight homers while driving in 14 runs.
  • Reynolds ranks 50th in home runs and 220th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
  • Jack Suwinski's eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 16 runs this season while slugging .471.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

W 13-2

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

6/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

L 3-1

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

L 4-2

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

154th Belmont Stakes stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush5 minutes ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush5 minutes ago
USATSI_18347686
Pickleball

PPA Semifinals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) celebrates with Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) after scoring during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy