How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park.

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Sunday at Truist Park against Kyle Wright, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday, June 12, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Braves are 13th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

The Braves are the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (276 total).

The Braves rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 196 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has posted a team-high 16 home runs and has driven in 35 runs.

In all of MLB, Riley ranks fifth in home runs and 25th in RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .249 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Albies ranks 51st in home runs and 30th in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Matt Olson is hitting .251 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 37 walks.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-leading batting average of .286.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.283) and runs batted in (21) this season.

In all of MLB, Hayes ranks 251st in homers and 137th in RBI.

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with nine while driving in 16 runs and slugging .422.

Overall, Reynolds ranks 44th in home runs and 187th in RBI this season.

Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .230/.312/.432 this season for the Pirates.

Jack Suwinski has 28 hits and an OBP of .291 to go with a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/8/2022 Athletics W 13-2 Home 6/9/2022 Pirates W 3-1 Home 6/10/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 6/11/2022 Pirates W 10-4 Home 6/12/2022 Pirates - Home 6/13/2022 Nationals - Away 6/14/2022 Nationals - Away 6/15/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Cubs - Away 6/18/2022 Cubs - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Tigers L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Tigers L 3-1 Home 6/9/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Braves L 4-2 Away 6/11/2022 Braves L 10-4 Away 6/12/2022 Braves - Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/17/2022 Giants - Home

