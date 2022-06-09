How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a two-run home run with first baseman Matt Olson (28) against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to get to JT Brubaker when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Braves' .243 batting average ranks 14th in the league.

The Braves have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (259 total runs).

The Braves rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 189 (3.5 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 15 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 34.

Riley's home runs rank him fifth in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .258 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Olson ranks 57th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a .273 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 20 while batting .285, which is also best on the team.

Hayes is 249th in home runs and 134th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight while driving in 14 runs and slugging .387.

Overall, Reynolds is 48th in homers and 209th in RBI this year.

Michael Chavis is slashing .270/.309/.453 this season for the Pirates.

Daniel Vogelbach has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .433 on the year.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Rockies W 3-1 Away 6/4/2022 Rockies W 6-2 Away 6/5/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 6/7/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/8/2022 Athletics W 13-2 Home 6/9/2022 Pirates - Home 6/10/2022 Pirates - Home 6/11/2022 Pirates - Home 6/12/2022 Pirates - Home 6/13/2022 Nationals - Away 6/14/2022 Nationals - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-6 Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Home 6/7/2022 Tigers L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Tigers L 3-1 Home 6/9/2022 Braves - Away 6/10/2022 Braves - Away 6/11/2022 Braves - Away 6/12/2022 Braves - Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away

