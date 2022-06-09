How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a two-run home run with first baseman Matt Olson (28) against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to get to JT Brubaker when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .243 batting average ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Braves have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (259 total runs).
  • The Braves rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 189 (3.5 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads the Braves with 15 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 34.
  • Riley's home runs rank him fifth in the majors, and he ranks 20th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .258 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Olson ranks 57th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Ozzie Albies is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a .273 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 20 while batting .285, which is also best on the team.
  • Hayes is 249th in home runs and 134th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with eight while driving in 14 runs and slugging .387.
  • Overall, Reynolds is 48th in homers and 209th in RBI this year.
  • Michael Chavis is slashing .270/.309/.453 this season for the Pirates.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .324. He's slugging .433 on the year.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Rockies

W 3-1

Away

6/4/2022

Rockies

W 6-2

Away

6/5/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

6/7/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/8/2022

Athletics

W 13-2

Home

6/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-6

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

L 3-1

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
