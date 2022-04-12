How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his three run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his three run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Quintana will try to shut down Jonathan Villar and company when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 4:12 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • Last season the Cubs scored the 21st-most runs in baseball (705 total, 4.4 per game).
  • Last year the Cubs ranked 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Pirates had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates scored the fewest runs in the league last season with just 609 (3.8 per game).
  • The Pirates had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
  • Villar posted a .249 average with 42 RBI.
  • Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.
  • Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
  • Kevin Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.
  • Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

4/9/2022

Brewers

W 9-0

Home

4/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

4/12/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Cardinals

L 9-0

Away

4/9/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Away

4/10/2022

Cardinals

W 9-4

Away

4/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/14/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:12
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Air Force

By Alex Barth52 seconds ago
IOWA SOFTBALL
College Softball

Iowa vs. Nebraska Stream: Watch college softball online, TV channel

By Christine Brown52 seconds ago
CUBS
MLB

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs48 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his three run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after his three run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff48 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates his two-run home run off of Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) with his teammates during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs50 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds Mike Moustakas (9) and Kyle Farmer (17) react after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy