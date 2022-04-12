How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Quintana will try to shut down Jonathan Villar and company when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 4:12 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in MLB.
- Last season the Cubs scored the 21st-most runs in baseball (705 total, 4.4 per game).
- Last year the Cubs ranked 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Pirates had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates scored the fewest runs in the league last season with just 609 (3.8 per game).
- The Pirates had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ drove in 66 runs while batting .226 last season.
- Villar posted a .249 average with 42 RBI.
- Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.
- Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
- Kevin Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.
- Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
4/9/2022
Brewers
W 9-0
Home
4/10/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Home
4/12/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/13/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Cardinals
L 9-0
Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
How To Watch
April
12
2022
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:12
PM/EST
