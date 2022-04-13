How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Apr 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Rafael Ortega (left), left fielder Ian Happ (8) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Chicago won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Thompson will aim to shut down Ian Happ and company when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in the league.

Last season the Cubs were the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (705 total).

Last year the Cubs' .312 on-base percentage was 20th in the league.

The Pirates had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.

The Pirates were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 609 total runs (3.8 per game) last season.

The Pirates had an on-base percentage of .309 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Happ finished with a .226 average and 66 RBI last season.

Jonathan Villar posted a .249 average with 42 RBI.

Willson Contreras finished with a .237 average, 21 home runs and 57 RBI last season.

Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.

Kevin Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.

Ke'Bryan Hayes finished last season with six home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .257.

Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 4/9/2022 Brewers W 9-0 Home 4/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 4/13/2022 Pirates - Away 4/14/2022 Rockies - Away 4/15/2022 Rockies - Away 4/16/2022 Rockies - Away 4/17/2022 Rockies - Away 4/18/2022 Rays - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Cardinals L 9-0 Away 4/9/2022 Cardinals L 6-2 Away 4/10/2022 Cardinals W 9-4 Away 4/12/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Cubs - Home 4/14/2022 Nationals - Home 4/15/2022 Nationals - Home 4/16/2022 Nationals - Home 4/17/2022 Nationals - Home 4/18/2022 Brewers - Away

