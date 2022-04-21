Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Villar and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at Wrigley Field. Bryse Wilson will start for Pittsburgh, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the third-best batting average in the league (.263).
  • The Cubs have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (55 total runs).
  • The Cubs are second in baseball with a .347 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates' .244 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have scored 45 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki paces the Cubs with four home runs and 11 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .387.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Suzuki is fifth in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .261.
  • Among all MLB batters, Schwindel ranks 30th in homers and 37th in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .229 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with six and has a batting average of .500.
  • Chavis is 78th in home runs and 57th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .326 average.
  • Hayes ranks 193rd in homers and 107th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with two. He's driven in three runs and is slugging .529.
  • Ben Gamel has six hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .303 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Rockies

L 9-6

Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

L 6-1

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18021937
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Lightning

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
imago0023663505h
Lacrosse

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
USATSI_7483020
BKFC Fight Night

How to Watch BKFC Fight Night: Joey Beltran vs. Frank Tate

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_16237494
College Softball

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18091369
College Baseball

How to Watch Missouri vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Ultimate Cowboy Showdown Season 3 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts1 minute ago
c3aeb540-cd2d-4f51-b1c7-0472f2c0e0ae_1153731_RETINA_PORTRAIT_16_9-1
entertainment

How to Watch Latin American Music Awards

By Quinn Roberts1 minute ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Cubs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy