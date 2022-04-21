Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Villar and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at Wrigley Field. Bryse Wilson will start for Pittsburgh, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs have the third-best batting average in the league (.263).

The Cubs have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (55 total runs).

The Cubs are second in baseball with a .347 on-base percentage.

The Pirates' .244 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Pirates have scored 45 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki paces the Cubs with four home runs and 11 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .387.

Of all hitters in the majors, Suzuki is fifth in homers and fifth in RBI.

Frank Schwindel has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .261.

Among all MLB batters, Schwindel ranks 30th in homers and 37th in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Willson Contreras is batting .229 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with six and has a batting average of .500.

Chavis is 78th in home runs and 57th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .326 average.

Hayes ranks 193rd in homers and 107th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with two. He's driven in three runs and is slugging .529.

Ben Gamel has six hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .303 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Rockies L 9-6 Away 4/17/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Away 4/18/2022 Rays W 4-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rays L 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 4/21/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Pirates - Home 4/23/2022 Pirates - Home 4/24/2022 Pirates - Home 4/26/2022 Braves - Away 4/27/2022 Braves - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Home 4/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 4/18/2022 Brewers L 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 4/20/2022 Brewers L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Cubs - Away 4/23/2022 Cubs - Away 4/24/2022 Cubs - Away 4/26/2022 Brewers - Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.