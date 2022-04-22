How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday at 2:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Seiya Suzuki and Daniel Vogelbach.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.254).
  • The Cubs have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (58 total runs).
  • The Cubs are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .340.
  • The Pirates rank 10th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
  • The Pirates rank 16th in the league with 49 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Suzuki leads the lineup with a batting average of .343, and paces the Cubs in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.
  • In all of baseball, Suzuki ranks fifth in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Frank Schwindel is batting .245 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Schwindel is 35th in homers and 29th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Willson Contreras is hitting .237 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Patrick Wisdom has five doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .263.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with three home runs this season. He's batting .316 with five RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Vogelbach ranks 13th in homers and 80th in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .423 average and six RBI.
  • Among all major league batters, Chavis ranks 82nd in home runs and 58th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .333 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
  • Ben Gamel has nine hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Away

4/18/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Home

4/19/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Rays

L 8-2

Home

4/21/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/22/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/23/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

L 6-1

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

