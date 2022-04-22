How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday at 2:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Seiya Suzuki and Daniel Vogelbach.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.254).

The Cubs have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (58 total runs).

The Cubs are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Pirates rank 10th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

The Pirates rank 16th in the league with 49 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Suzuki leads the lineup with a batting average of .343, and paces the Cubs in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.

In all of baseball, Suzuki ranks fifth in homers and fifth in RBI.

Frank Schwindel is batting .245 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Schwindel is 35th in homers and 29th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Willson Contreras is hitting .237 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Patrick Wisdom has five doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .263.

Pirates Impact Players

Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with three home runs this season. He's batting .316 with five RBI.

In all of MLB, Vogelbach ranks 13th in homers and 80th in RBI.

Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .423 average and six RBI.

Among all major league batters, Chavis ranks 82nd in home runs and 58th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .333 to lead Pittsburgh this season.

Ben Gamel has nine hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Away 4/18/2022 Rays W 4-2 Home 4/19/2022 Rays L 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 4/21/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Pirates - Home 4/23/2022 Pirates - Home 4/24/2022 Pirates - Home 4/26/2022 Braves - Away 4/27/2022 Braves - Away 4/28/2022 Braves - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 4/18/2022 Brewers L 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 4/20/2022 Brewers L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/22/2022 Cubs - Away 4/23/2022 Cubs - Away 4/24/2022 Cubs - Away 4/26/2022 Brewers - Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers - Home

