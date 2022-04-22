How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Friday at 2:20 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Seiya Suzuki and Daniel Vogelbach.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.254).
- The Cubs have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (58 total runs).
- The Cubs are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Pirates rank 10th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
- The Pirates rank 16th in the league with 49 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Suzuki leads the lineup with a batting average of .343, and paces the Cubs in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.
- In all of baseball, Suzuki ranks fifth in homers and fifth in RBI.
- Frank Schwindel is batting .245 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Schwindel is 35th in homers and 29th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Willson Contreras is hitting .237 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Patrick Wisdom has five doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .263.
Pirates Impact Players
- Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with three home runs this season. He's batting .316 with five RBI.
- In all of MLB, Vogelbach ranks 13th in homers and 80th in RBI.
- Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .423 average and six RBI.
- Among all major league batters, Chavis ranks 82nd in home runs and 58th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .333 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
- Ben Gamel has nine hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Rockies
W 6-4
Away
4/18/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
L 6-5
Home
4/20/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
4/21/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/22/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/23/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/24/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
L 6-1
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
L 4-2
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
-
Home
