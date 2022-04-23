Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Daniel Vogelbach and Patrick Wisdom will take the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs meet on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.251).
- The Cubs are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (60 total).
- The Cubs' .337 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Pirates' .245 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- The Pirates have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 53 (3.8 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has a team-best batting average of .333.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Suzuki is sixth in homers and fifth in RBI.
- Frank Schwindel is batting .226 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Schwindel ranks 40th in home runs and 35th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Wisdom is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Willson Contreras is hitting .220 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with seven while batting .400.
- Chavis ranks 40th in home runs and 44th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Vogelbach is slugging .548 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in five runs.
- Vogelbach is 14th in homers and 91st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .333 batting average.
- Ben Gamel has nine hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .342 this season.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Rays
W 4-2
Home
4/19/2022
Rays
L 6-5
Home
4/20/2022
Rays
L 8-2
Home
4/21/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/22/2022
Pirates
L 4-2
Home
4/23/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/24/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Brewers
L 6-1
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
L 4-2
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
W 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/29/2022
Padres
-
Home
