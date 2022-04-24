Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Wisdom and Michael Chavis will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates square off at Wrigley Field on Sunday, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs' .273 batting average leads MLB.

The Cubs have the top offense in MLB action scoring 5.4 runs per game (81 total runs).

The Cubs have a league-high .355 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 53 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .299 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads the lineup with a batting average of .372, and paces the Cubs in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 13.

Among all batters in baseball, Suzuki's home runs rank him sixth, and his RBI tally ranks him seventh.

Willson Contreras has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .261.

Contreras ranks 46th in homers and 91st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Nico Hoerner has two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while batting .327.

Wisdom has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .250.

Pirates Impact Players

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with three home runs this season. He's batting .311 with five RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Vogelbach's home run total is 19th and his RBI tally ranks 118th.

Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with seven while batting .353 with two homers.

Chavis is 46th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .333 batting average.

Ben Gamel has nine hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .317 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Rays L 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Rays L 8-2 Home 4/21/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Pirates L 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Pirates W 21-0 Home 4/24/2022 Pirates - Home 4/26/2022 Braves - Away 4/27/2022 Braves - Away 4/28/2022 Braves - Away 4/29/2022 Brewers - Away 4/30/2022 Brewers - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 4/20/2022 Brewers L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/22/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Cubs L 21-0 Away 4/24/2022 Cubs - Away 4/26/2022 Brewers - Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers - Home 4/29/2022 Padres - Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home

Regional restrictions apply.