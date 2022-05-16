How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates head into a matchup with Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
  • The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 130, 3.9 per game.
  • The Cubs' .309 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.
  • The Pirates' .228 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
  • The Pirates have scored 119 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras paces the Cubs with a .277 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Contreras' home runs rank him 62nd, and his RBI tally puts him 168th.
  • Suzuki is hitting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Suzuki ranks 62nd in home runs and 65th in RBI so far this year.
  • Ian Happ is batting .260 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (six) and runs batted in (17).

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 while batting .290.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Gamel's home run total ranks 100th and his RBI tally ranks 76th.
  • Vogelbach's six home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 13 runs this season while slugging .490.
  • Vogelbach is 29th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 113th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .301 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
  • Bryan Reynolds has 24 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Padres

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Padres

W 7-5

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-2

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

L 4-0

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

W 3-1

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

W 1-0

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Regional restrictions apply.

