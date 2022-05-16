How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates head into a matchup with Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 130, 3.9 per game.
- The Cubs' .309 on-base percentage is 16th in the league.
- The Pirates' .228 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- The Pirates have scored 119 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras paces the Cubs with a .277 batting average.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Contreras' home runs rank him 62nd, and his RBI tally puts him 168th.
- Suzuki is hitting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Suzuki ranks 62nd in home runs and 65th in RBI so far this year.
- Ian Happ is batting .260 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (six) and runs batted in (17).
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 while batting .290.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Gamel's home run total ranks 100th and his RBI tally ranks 76th.
- Vogelbach's six home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 13 runs this season while slugging .490.
- Vogelbach is 29th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 113th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .301 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
- Bryan Reynolds has 24 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Padres
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Padres
W 7-5
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-2
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
5/12/2022
Reds
L 4-0
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
W 3-1
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
W 1-0
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
