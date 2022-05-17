How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Ian Happ and Ben Gamel among those expected to step up at the plate.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (139 total runs).
- The Cubs' .313 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a .225 team batting average.
- The Pirates have scored 119 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .295 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .283.
- Of all MLB batters, Contreras ranks 31st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Happ has five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .282.
- Happ ranks 161st in homers and 69th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Seiya Suzuki has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .255.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with six long balls and runs batted in, driving in 17.
Pirates Impact Players
- Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .282.
- Gamel's home run total places him 104th in MLB, and he ranks 85th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .293 average.
- Hayes is 312th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 187th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six. He's driven in 13 runs and is slugging .476.
- Bryan Reynolds has collected 24 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .345 on the year.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Padres
W 7-5
Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-2
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
W 9-0
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/12/2022
Reds
L 4-0
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
W 3-1
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
W 1-0
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
L 9-0
Away
5/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
