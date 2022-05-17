How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Ian Happ and Ben Gamel among those expected to step up at the plate.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (139 total runs).
  • The Cubs' .313 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.
  • The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a .225 team batting average.
  • The Pirates have scored 119 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .295 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .283.
  • Of all MLB batters, Contreras ranks 31st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Happ has five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .282.
  • Happ ranks 161st in homers and 69th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Seiya Suzuki has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .255.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with six long balls and runs batted in, driving in 17.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .282.
  • Gamel's home run total places him 104th in MLB, and he ranks 85th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .293 average.
  • Hayes is 312th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 187th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six. He's driven in 13 runs and is slugging .476.
  • Bryan Reynolds has collected 24 hits this season and has an OBP of .301. He's slugging .345 on the year.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Padres

W 7-5

Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-2

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

W 9-0

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Reds

L 4-0

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

W 3-1

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

W 1-0

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

L 9-0

Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
