How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
- The Cubs have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (146 total runs).
- The Cubs' .313 on-base percentage is 14th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .223 team batting average.
- The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 119 (3.3 per game).
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.294).
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras is batting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Of all batters in the majors, Contreras is 48th in home runs and 111th in RBI.
- Happ's .280 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Happ is 168th in home runs and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 18 runs batted in.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with six home runs.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .272.
- Gamel's home run total puts him 111th in MLB, and he is 91st in RBI.
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .293 average.
- Overall, Hayes ranks 316th in home runs and 199th in RBI this season.
- Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .486 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 13 RBI.
- Michael Chavis has 23 hits and an OBP of .287 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Away
5/14/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-2
Away
5/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/16/2022
Pirates
W 9-0
Home
5/17/2022
Pirates
W 7-0
Home
5/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/23/2022
Reds
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Reds
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
W 3-1
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
W 1-0
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
L 9-0
Away
5/17/2022
Cubs
L 7-0
Away
5/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)