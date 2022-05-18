How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Cubs have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (146 total runs).
  • The Cubs' .313 on-base percentage is 14th in the league.
  • The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .223 team batting average.
  • The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 119 (3.3 per game).
  • The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.294).

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is batting .275 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Contreras is 48th in home runs and 111th in RBI.
  • Happ's .280 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Happ is 168th in home runs and 73rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with 18 runs batted in.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with six home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 and has a batting average of .272.
  • Gamel's home run total puts him 111th in MLB, and he is 91st in RBI.
  • Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .293 average.
  • Overall, Hayes ranks 316th in home runs and 199th in RBI this season.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .486 this season, with a team-high six home runs. He's also collected 13 RBI.
  • Michael Chavis has 23 hits and an OBP of .287 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Away

5/14/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-2

Away

5/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

5/16/2022

Pirates

W 9-0

Home

5/17/2022

Pirates

W 7-0

Home

5/18/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/23/2022

Reds

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Reds

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

W 3-1

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

W 1-0

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

L 9-0

Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

L 7-0

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
