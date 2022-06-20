How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and projected starter Caleb Kilian on Monday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a .219 batting average.
  • The Pirates have the No. 28 offense in baseball scoring 3.4 runs per game (221 total runs).
  • The Pirates are 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .289.
  • The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 23rd in the league with 275 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-high 11 home runs.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home runs rank him 42nd, and his RBI tally puts him 161st.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 RBI while batting .270. Each is tops on the club.
  • Hayes ranks 274th in homers in the majors and 151st in RBI.
  • Jack Suwinski has 11 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .210.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 27 runs.
  • Contreras' home run total places him 32nd in MLB, and he ranks 105th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ's batting average of .284 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Happ is 89th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 69th in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom is slugging .445 this season, with a team-high 12 home runs. He's also collected 31 RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .269 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Pirates and Cubs Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 9-1

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Padres

L 19-5

Home

6/16/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/17/2022

Braves

W 1-0

Home

6/18/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

L 6-0

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
20
2022

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter (left) and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) congratulate second baseman Diego Castillo (64) crossing home plate on a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Braves

By Ben Macaluso8 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Pirates

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs Ole Miss in College Baseball

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Cale Makar
SI Guide

Avalanche Go For 3–0 Lead vs. Lightning

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Stanford vs Auburn in College Baseball

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy