How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and projected starter Caleb Kilian on Monday at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pirates vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a .219 batting average.
- The Pirates have the No. 28 offense in baseball scoring 3.4 runs per game (221 total runs).
- The Pirates are 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .289.
- The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- The Cubs rank 23rd in the league with 275 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-high 11 home runs.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home runs rank him 42nd, and his RBI tally puts him 161st.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 22 RBI while batting .270. Each is tops on the club.
- Hayes ranks 274th in homers in the majors and 151st in RBI.
- Jack Suwinski has 11 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Daniel Vogelbach has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .210.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads Chicago in home runs this season with 12 while driving in 27 runs.
- Contreras' home run total places him 32nd in MLB, and he ranks 105th in RBI.
- Ian Happ's batting average of .284 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Happ is 89th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 69th in RBI.
- Patrick Wisdom is slugging .445 this season, with a team-high 12 home runs. He's also collected 31 RBI.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .269 with an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.
Pirates and Cubs Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 9-1
Away
6/15/2022
Cardinals
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Giants
L 2-0
Home
6/18/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
6/19/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Padres
L 19-5
Home
6/16/2022
Padres
L 6-4
Home
6/17/2022
Braves
W 1-0
Home
6/18/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Home
6/19/2022
Braves
L 6-0
Home
6/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/24/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
20
2022
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)