How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Pirates' .221 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.
- The Pirates score the third-fewest runs in baseball (233 total, 3.5 per game).
- The Pirates rank 28th in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs rank 23rd in the league with 276 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
- Reynolds is 42nd in homers and 162nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' 22 RBI and .265 batting average both lead his team.
- Including all MLB batters, Hayes ranks 275th in homers and 151st in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach is batting .217 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Jack Suwinski has swatted a team-high 11 home runs.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads Chicago with a .290 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 32 RBI.
- Among all batters in the majors, Happ is 89th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.
- Contreras leads Chicago in home runs with 12 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .524.
- Overall, Contreras is 32nd in homers and 108th in RBI this year.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 12. He's driven in 31 runs and is slugging .437.
- Nico Hoerner has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .310. He's slugging .388 on the year.
Pirates and Cubs Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Cardinals
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Giants
L 2-0
Home
6/18/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
6/19/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
W 12-1
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/16/2022
Padres
L 6-4
Home
6/17/2022
Braves
W 1-0
Home
6/18/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Home
6/19/2022
Braves
L 6-0
Home
6/20/2022
Pirates
L 12-1
Away
6/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/24/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/26/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
