How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs rank 14th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 24 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (277 total runs).

The Cubs rank 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 240 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Happ paces the Cubs with a .289 batting average.

Happ's home runs rank him 93rd in the majors, and he is 66th in RBI.

Willson Contreras is batting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Contreras is 37th in home runs and 111th in RBI in the big leagues.

Patrick Wisdom has 13 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Nico Hoerner is batting .271 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds is batting .254 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 22 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Reynolds ranks 42nd in homers and 154th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .265 average, two homers and 22 RBI.

Hayes is 279th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 154th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .226 average, eight homers and 22 RBI.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 11 while driving in 19 runs and slugging .481.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Braves W 1-0 Home 6/18/2022 Braves W 6-3 Home 6/19/2022 Braves L 6-0 Home 6/20/2022 Pirates L 12-1 Away 6/21/2022 Pirates L 7-1 Away 6/22/2022 Pirates - Away 6/23/2022 Pirates - Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/25/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/28/2022 Reds - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Giants L 2-0 Home 6/18/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 6/19/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/20/2022 Cubs W 12-1 Home 6/21/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Home 6/22/2022 Cubs - Home 6/23/2022 Cubs - Home 6/24/2022 Rays - Away 6/25/2022 Rays - Away 6/26/2022 Rays - Away 6/27/2022 Nationals - Away

