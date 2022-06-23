How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Daniel Vogelbach take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs, on Thursday at PNC Park.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cubs' .243 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (291 total runs).

The Cubs' .319 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 245 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Happ paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .291.

In all of baseball, Happ is 78th in homers and 57th in RBI.

Willson Contreras is batting .269 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Contreras is 39th in homers and 115th in RBI so far this year.

Patrick Wisdom has been solid source of run production for the Cubs with 14 long balls and 36 runs batted in.

Nico Hoerner is batting .272 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 22.

Among all batters in the majors, Reynolds is 42nd in homers and 156th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .265 average, two homers and 22 RBI.

Hayes is currently 280th in homers and 156th in RBI in the major leagues.

Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (22) this season. He has a .221 batting average and a .413 slugging percentage.

Jack Suwinski is slugging .474 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 19 runs.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Braves W 6-3 Home 6/19/2022 Braves L 6-0 Home 6/20/2022 Pirates L 12-1 Away 6/21/2022 Pirates L 7-1 Away 6/22/2022 Pirates W 14-5 Away 6/23/2022 Pirates - Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/25/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/28/2022 Reds - Home 6/29/2022 Reds - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Giants L 7-5 Home 6/19/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/20/2022 Cubs W 12-1 Home 6/21/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Home 6/22/2022 Cubs L 14-5 Home 6/23/2022 Cubs - Home 6/24/2022 Rays - Away 6/25/2022 Rays - Away 6/26/2022 Rays - Away 6/27/2022 Nationals - Away 6/28/2022 Nationals - Away

