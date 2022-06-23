How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Daniel Vogelbach take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs, on Thursday at PNC Park.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cubs' .243 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (291 total runs).
- The Cubs' .319 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 245 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Happ paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .291.
- In all of baseball, Happ is 78th in homers and 57th in RBI.
- Willson Contreras is batting .269 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- Contreras is 39th in homers and 115th in RBI so far this year.
- Patrick Wisdom has been solid source of run production for the Cubs with 14 long balls and 36 runs batted in.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .272 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 22.
- Among all batters in the majors, Reynolds is 42nd in homers and 156th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .265 average, two homers and 22 RBI.
- Hayes is currently 280th in homers and 156th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (22) this season. He has a .221 batting average and a .413 slugging percentage.
- Jack Suwinski is slugging .474 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 19 runs.
Cubs and Pirates Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Home
6/19/2022
Braves
L 6-0
Home
6/20/2022
Pirates
L 12-1
Away
6/21/2022
Pirates
L 7-1
Away
6/22/2022
Pirates
W 14-5
Away
6/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/24/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/26/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
6/19/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
W 12-1
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
L 14-5
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
