How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Daniel Vogelbach take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs, on Thursday at PNC Park.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cubs' .243 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (291 total runs).
  • The Cubs' .319 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 245 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .291 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Happ paces the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .291.
  • In all of baseball, Happ is 78th in homers and 57th in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is batting .269 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Contreras is 39th in homers and 115th in RBI so far this year.
  • Patrick Wisdom has been solid source of run production for the Cubs with 14 long balls and 36 runs batted in.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .272 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and six walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 22.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Reynolds is 42nd in homers and 156th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .265 average, two homers and 22 RBI.
  • Hayes is currently 280th in homers and 156th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (22) this season. He has a .221 batting average and a .413 slugging percentage.
  • Jack Suwinski is slugging .474 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 19 runs.

Cubs and Pirates Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Home

6/19/2022

Braves

L 6-0

Home

6/20/2022

Pirates

L 12-1

Away

6/21/2022

Pirates

L 7-1

Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

W 14-5

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

W 12-1

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

L 14-5

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
