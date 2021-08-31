August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox remain comfortably in control of the NL Central as they welcome the Pirates to Guaranteed Rate Field.
Author:

The White Sox enter Tuesday's series opener against the Pirates coming off a series win against their crosstown rivals the Cubs. The AL Central leaders will look to continue their dominance of the NL Central division in the two-game series.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox and Pirates split their two-game series in Pittsburgh in June, but the teams sit at opposite ends of their divisions. Chicago (76-56) leads the AL Central by 10 games, while Pittsburgh (48-83) sits 31.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.

The Pirates come to Chicago after splitting a four-game set with the Cardinals. They won the final game of the series 4-3 on a three-run walk-off homer by Yoshi Tsutsugo.

Trade deadline acquisition Bryse Wilson will start on the mound for the Pirates. The White Sox counter with Lucas Giolito.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
31
2021

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago White Sox Lucas Giolito
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at White Sox

Florida Gators Volleyball
Indoor Volleyball

How to Watch Florida at Stanford in Women's College Volleyball

Brianna Decker USA Hockey
International Ice Hockey

How to Watch IIHF Women's World Championship Finals, Canada vs. United States

Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch the Sun vs. Mystics

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

New York Mets Marcus Stroman
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets Game 2

Tarik Skubal
MLB

How to Watch A's at Tigers

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

candace-parker
SI Guide

Sky, Mercury Jockey for Position as WNBA Enters Final Month

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy