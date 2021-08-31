How to Watch Pirates at White Sox

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The White Sox enter Tuesday's series opener against the Pirates coming off a series win against their crosstown rivals the Cubs. The AL Central leaders will look to continue their dominance of the NL Central division in the two-game series.
How to Watch:
Date: Aug. 31, 2021
Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The White Sox and Pirates split their two-game series in Pittsburgh in June, but the teams sit at opposite ends of their divisions. Chicago (76-56) leads the AL Central by 10 games, while Pittsburgh (48-83) sits 31.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.
The Pirates come to Chicago after splitting a four-game set with the Cardinals. They won the final game of the series 4-3 on a three-run walk-off homer by Yoshi Tsutsugo.
Trade deadline acquisition Bryse Wilson will start on the mound for the Pirates. The White Sox counter with Lucas Giolito.
Regional restrictions may apply.