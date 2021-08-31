How to Watch Pirates at White Sox

The White Sox remain comfortably in control of the NL Central as they welcome the Pirates to Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox enter Tuesday's series opener against the Pirates coming off a series win against their crosstown rivals the Cubs. The AL Central leaders will look to continue their dominance of the NL Central division in the two-game series.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The White Sox and Pirates split their two-game series in Pittsburgh in June, but the teams sit at opposite ends of their divisions. Chicago (76-56) leads the AL Central by 10 games, while Pittsburgh (48-83) sits 31.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.

The Pirates come to Chicago after splitting a four-game set with the Cardinals. They won the final game of the series 4-3 on a three-run walk-off homer by Yoshi Tsutsugo.

Trade deadline acquisition Bryse Wilson will start on the mound for the Pirates. The White Sox counter with Lucas Giolito.

Regional restrictions may apply.