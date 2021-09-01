How to Watch Pirates at White Sox

September 1, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox shoot for the sweep of the Pirates in their short two-game series.
Chicago did exactly what it was supposed to do against the Pirates on Tuesday and picked up a win. Even though the White Sox came out on top, it wasn't an easy victory. After two early home runs by Chicago, the Pirates tied the game in the fifth. Chicago responded with two in the sixth to secure up a 4-2 win.

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win sets the White Sox up to snag a quick two-game sweep of the Pirates when they battle Wednesday evening. The win on Tuesday was also Chicago's fourth in five games as it looks to put away the AL Central while also trying to catch the Astros for the second-best record in the AL.

The Pirates had been playing better lately, but the success was against teams that are not of the same caliber as the White Sox. 

Mitch Keller takes the mound for the Pirates on Wednesday, looking for his second straight win. He is just 4-10 on the year but has pitched better in his last two starts.

Carlos Rodón will start for the White Sox in his second start back after an IL stint. He picked up a win against the Blue Jays in his last start and will look to make it back-to-back victories Wednesday.

