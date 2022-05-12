How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Ben Gamel for continued offensive production when they square off against Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Pirates rank eighth in MLB with a .243 batting average.

The Pirates are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (112 total).

The Pirates rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Reds have a team batting average of just .217 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 128 (4.1 per game).

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.292).

Pirates Impact Players

Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 14 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in baseball, Gamel's home runs rank him 123rd, and his RBI tally places him 64th.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .327 to lead the lineup.

Among all MLB hitters, Hayes is 291st in home runs and 194th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach has five home runs, best in the lineup.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .228 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in batting average (.267) and home runs (six) this season, while also chipping in with 18 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Drury's home run total ranks 18th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.

Pham has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Among all MLB batters, Pham ranks 51st in homers and 107th in RBI.

Tyler Stephenson has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .397 and a slugging percentage of .559 this season.

Colin Moran leads Cincinnati in runs batted in (20) this season. He's batting .215 while slugging .431.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 5/8/2022 Reds L 7-3 Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-1 Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 Reds - Home 5/13/2022 Reds - Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home 5/15/2022 Reds - Home 5/16/2022 Cubs - Away 5/17/2022 Cubs - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Pirates L 8-5 Home 5/8/2022 Pirates W 7-3 Home 5/9/2022 Brewers W 10-5 Home 5/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Brewers W 14-11 Home 5/12/2022 Pirates - Away 5/13/2022 Pirates - Away 5/14/2022 Pirates - Away 5/15/2022 Pirates - Away 5/17/2022 Guardians - Away 5/18/2022 Guardians - Away

