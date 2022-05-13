How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski will take on Colin Moran and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Pirates have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Pirates have the No. 25 offense in baseball scoring 3.6 runs per game (113 total runs).
  • The Pirates rank 17th in the league with a .306 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds rank 14th in the league with 132 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.293).

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 14 runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, Gamel is 135th in homers and 73rd in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .320 to lead the lineup.
  • Hayes ranks 301st in homers and 212th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with five long balls.
  • Bryan Reynolds is hitting .222 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in homers with six while also maintaining a team-best .253 batting average.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Drury's home run total ranks 23rd and his RBI tally is 37th.
  • Tommy Pham has 26 hits and an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
  • Pham is 57th in homers and 120th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Tyler Stephenson is slashing .349/.417/.619 this season for the Reds.
  • Moran is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .217 average, four homers and 21 RBI.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Reds

L 7-3

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-1

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

L 4-0

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Pirates

W 7-3

Home

5/9/2022

Brewers

W 10-5

Home

5/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Brewers

W 14-11

Home

5/12/2022

Pirates

W 4-0

Away

5/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/14/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/15/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/20/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

