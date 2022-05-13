How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski will take on Colin Moran and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Pirates have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Pirates have the No. 25 offense in baseball scoring 3.6 runs per game (113 total runs).

The Pirates rank 17th in the league with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Reds rank 14th in the league with 132 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.293).

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 14 runs batted in.

In all of baseball, Gamel is 135th in homers and 73rd in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .320 to lead the lineup.

Hayes ranks 301st in homers and 212th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with five long balls.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .222 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in homers with six while also maintaining a team-best .253 batting average.

Among all batters in the majors, Drury's home run total ranks 23rd and his RBI tally is 37th.

Tommy Pham has 26 hits and an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Pham is 57th in homers and 120th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Tyler Stephenson is slashing .349/.417/.619 this season for the Reds.

Moran is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .217 average, four homers and 21 RBI.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Reds L 7-3 Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-1 Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 Reds L 4-0 Home 5/13/2022 Reds - Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home 5/15/2022 Reds - Home 5/16/2022 Cubs - Away 5/17/2022 Cubs - Away 5/18/2022 Cubs - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Pirates W 7-3 Home 5/9/2022 Brewers W 10-5 Home 5/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Brewers W 14-11 Home 5/12/2022 Pirates W 4-0 Away 5/13/2022 Pirates - Away 5/14/2022 Pirates - Away 5/15/2022 Pirates - Away 5/17/2022 Guardians - Away 5/18/2022 Guardians - Away 5/20/2022 Blue Jays - Away

