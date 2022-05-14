Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds play Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.
Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Reds' .221 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Reds rank 12th in runs scored with 140, 4.2 per game.
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .295.
- The Pirates' .234 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The Pirates have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 115 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Reds Impact Players
- Drury has managed a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 22 runs.
- Drury ranks 14th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Tommy Pham is hitting .239 with five doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Pham ranks 57th in homers and 133rd in RBI in the majors.
- Tyler Stephenson is batting .328 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Tyler Naquin paces the Reds with a team-leading batting average of .263.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 while batting .307.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Gamel ranks 94th in homers and 65th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .324 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Hayes ranks 308th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 196th in RBI.
- Vogelbach's five home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .464.
- Bryan Reynolds has 24 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .366 this season.
Reds and Pirates Schedules
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Brewers
W 10-5
Home
5/10/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Brewers
W 14-11
Home
5/12/2022
Pirates
W 4-0
Away
5/13/2022
Pirates
W 8-2
Away
5/14/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/15/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/18/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/20/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/21/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Dodgers
W 5-1
Home
5/10/2022
Dodgers
L 11-1
Home
5/11/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
5/12/2022
Reds
L 4-0
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
