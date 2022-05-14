Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds play Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Reds' .221 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Reds rank 12th in runs scored with 140, 4.2 per game.
  • The Reds rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .295.
  • The Pirates' .234 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Pirates have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 115 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Reds Impact Players

  • Drury has managed a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 22 runs.
  • Drury ranks 14th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tommy Pham is hitting .239 with five doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
  • Pham ranks 57th in homers and 133rd in RBI in the majors.
  • Tyler Stephenson is batting .328 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Tyler Naquin paces the Reds with a team-leading batting average of .263.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 while batting .307.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Gamel ranks 94th in homers and 65th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .324 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Hayes ranks 308th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 196th in RBI.
  • Vogelbach's five home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .464.
  • Bryan Reynolds has 24 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Reds and Pirates Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Brewers

W 10-5

Home

5/10/2022

Brewers

L 5-4

Home

5/11/2022

Brewers

W 14-11

Home

5/12/2022

Pirates

W 4-0

Away

5/13/2022

Pirates

W 8-2

Away

5/14/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/15/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/18/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/20/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/21/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-1

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

L 4-0

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

