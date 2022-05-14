May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds play Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Reds' .221 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

The Reds rank 12th in runs scored with 140, 4.2 per game.

The Reds rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .295.

The Pirates' .234 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The Pirates have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 115 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Reds Impact Players

Drury has managed a team-high seven home runs and has driven in 22 runs.

Drury ranks 14th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Tommy Pham is hitting .239 with five doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Pham ranks 57th in homers and 133rd in RBI in the majors.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .328 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Tyler Naquin paces the Reds with a team-leading batting average of .263.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 while batting .307.

Among all hitters in the majors, Gamel ranks 94th in homers and 65th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .324 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Hayes ranks 308th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 196th in RBI.

Vogelbach's five home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .464.

Bryan Reynolds has 24 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Reds and Pirates Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Brewers W 10-5 Home 5/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Brewers W 14-11 Home 5/12/2022 Pirates W 4-0 Away 5/13/2022 Pirates W 8-2 Away 5/14/2022 Pirates - Away 5/15/2022 Pirates - Away 5/17/2022 Guardians - Away 5/18/2022 Guardians - Away 5/20/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/21/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-1 Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 Reds L 4-0 Home 5/13/2022 Reds L 8-2 Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home 5/15/2022 Reds - Home 5/16/2022 Cubs - Away 5/17/2022 Cubs - Away 5/18/2022 Cubs - Away 5/20/2022 Cardinals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.