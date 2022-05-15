Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Hunter Greene will attempt to shut down Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates when they play his Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Pirates are 17th in the league with a .233 batting average.
- The Pirates score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (118 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Pirates rank 19th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Reds rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .218.
- The Reds have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 141 (4.1 per game).
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.293).
Pirates Impact Players
- Gamel has a team-leading 15 runs batted in.
- Gamel ranks 97th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Daniel Vogelbach has shown his power as he paces his team with six home runs.
- Vogelbach is 25th in homers and 108th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates with a team-high batting average of .312.
- Bryan Reynolds has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .214.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in batting average (.260), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (22) this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Drury's home run total is 15th and his RBI tally is 19th.
- Tommy Pham has collected 27 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .389 on the year.
- Pham ranks 60th in home runs and 139th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Tyler Stephenson is slashing .324/.390/.574 this season for the Reds.
- Tyler Naquin has 25 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .439 this season.
Pirates and Reds Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Dodgers
L 11-1
Home
5/11/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
5/12/2022
Reds
L 4-0
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
L 8-2
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
W 3-1
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/17/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Brewers
L 5-4
Home
5/11/2022
Brewers
W 14-11
Home
5/12/2022
Pirates
W 4-0
Away
5/13/2022
Pirates
W 8-2
Away
5/14/2022
Pirates
L 3-1
Away
5/15/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/18/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/20/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/21/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/22/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
