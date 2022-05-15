May 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Red left fielder Tommy Pham (28) and Cincinnati Red right fielder TJ Friedl (29) and Cincinnati Red center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (3) celebrate the victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates after the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Greene will attempt to shut down Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates when they play his Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Pirates are 17th in the league with a .233 batting average.

The Pirates score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (118 total, 3.6 per game).

The Pirates rank 19th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Reds rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .218.

The Reds have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 141 (4.1 per game).

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.293).

Pirates Impact Players

Gamel has a team-leading 15 runs batted in.

Gamel ranks 97th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Daniel Vogelbach has shown his power as he paces his team with six home runs.

Vogelbach is 25th in homers and 108th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates with a team-high batting average of .312.

Bryan Reynolds has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .214.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in batting average (.260), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (22) this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Drury's home run total is 15th and his RBI tally is 19th.

Tommy Pham has collected 27 hits this season and has an OBP of .358. He's slugging .389 on the year.

Pham ranks 60th in home runs and 139th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Tyler Stephenson is slashing .324/.390/.574 this season for the Reds.

Tyler Naquin has 25 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-1 Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 5/12/2022 Reds L 4-0 Home 5/13/2022 Reds L 8-2 Home 5/14/2022 Reds W 3-1 Home 5/15/2022 Reds - Home 5/16/2022 Cubs - Away 5/17/2022 Cubs - Away 5/18/2022 Cubs - Away 5/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/21/2022 Cardinals - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Brewers L 5-4 Home 5/11/2022 Brewers W 14-11 Home 5/12/2022 Pirates W 4-0 Away 5/13/2022 Pirates W 8-2 Away 5/14/2022 Pirates L 3-1 Away 5/15/2022 Pirates - Away 5/17/2022 Guardians - Away 5/18/2022 Guardians - Away 5/20/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/21/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/22/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Regional restrictions apply.