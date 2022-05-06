Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates face Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Pirates' .240 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Pirates rank 25th in runs scored with 88, 3.8 per game.
  • The Pirates are 18th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of just .202 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 79 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Reds have an OBP of just .267 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Vogelbach has racked up a team-high four home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Vogelbach ranks 34th in homers and 80th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel is batting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Gamel is 173rd in homers and 98th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has accumulated a team-best batting average of .312.
  • Michael Chavis has collected a team-leading 12 runs batted in.

Reds Impact Players

  • Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati in homers with four while also maintaining a team-best .247 batting average.
  • Pham is 34th in home runs and 169th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with four and runs batted in with 10.
  • Drury is 34th in homers and 98th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in (10) this season. He has a .221 batting average and a .302 slugging percentage.
  • Tyler Stephenson is batting .263 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Padres

L 7-3

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

5/4/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

W 7-2

Away

5/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Away

5/1/2022

Rockies

L 10-1

Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

L 18-4

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

L 10-5

Away

5/6/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/9/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Brewers

-

Home

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
