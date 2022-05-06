Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates face Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Pirates' .240 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 25th in runs scored with 88, 3.8 per game.
- The Pirates are 18th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of just .202 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Reds are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 79 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of just .267 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Pirates Impact Players
- Vogelbach has racked up a team-high four home runs.
- In all of MLB, Vogelbach ranks 34th in homers and 80th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel is batting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Gamel is 173rd in homers and 98th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has accumulated a team-best batting average of .312.
- Michael Chavis has collected a team-leading 12 runs batted in.
Reds Impact Players
- Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati in homers with four while also maintaining a team-best .247 batting average.
- Pham is 34th in home runs and 169th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with four and runs batted in with 10.
- Drury is 34th in homers and 98th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in (10) this season. He has a .221 batting average and a .302 slugging percentage.
- Tyler Stephenson is batting .263 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.
Pirates and Reds Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Padres
L 7-3
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
W 7-6
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
5/4/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
W 7-2
Away
5/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/8/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Away
5/1/2022
Rockies
L 10-1
Away
5/3/2022
Brewers
L 6-3
Away
5/4/2022
Brewers
L 18-4
Away
5/5/2022
Brewers
L 10-5
Away
5/6/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/9/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
