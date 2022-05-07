How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to outdo Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Pirates' .240 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Pirates are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (88 total).
  • The Pirates rank 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .303.
  • The Reds rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .202.
  • The Reds have scored 79 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Daniel Vogelbach has racked up a team-high four home runs.
  • Vogelbach is 35th in homers and 82nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Gamel has four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .279.
  • Gamel is 177th in home runs and 99th in RBI so far this season.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has accumulated a team-high batting average of .312.
  • Michael Chavis has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 12 runs batted in.

Reds Impact Players

  • Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati in batting average (.247) and home runs (four) this season, while also chipping in with seven RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Pham ranks 35th in home runs and 171st in RBI.
  • Drury is batting .231 this season with a team-high four home runs and 10 RBI.
  • Drury is currently 35th in home runs and 99th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Kyle Farmer is among the top hitters for Cincinnati with a .221 average and 10 RBI.
  • Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati in runs batted in (10) this season. He's batting .212 while slugging .379.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Padres

L 7-3

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

5/4/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

W 7-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Away

5/1/2022

Rockies

L 10-1

Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

L 18-4

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

L 10-5

Away

5/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/9/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
