How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to outdo Brandon Drury and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Pirates' .240 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Pirates are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (88 total).

The Pirates rank 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Reds rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .202.

The Reds have scored 79 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

Daniel Vogelbach has racked up a team-high four home runs.

Vogelbach is 35th in homers and 82nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Gamel has four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .279.

Gamel is 177th in home runs and 99th in RBI so far this season.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has accumulated a team-high batting average of .312.

Michael Chavis has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 12 runs batted in.

Reds Impact Players

Tommy Pham leads Cincinnati in batting average (.247) and home runs (four) this season, while also chipping in with seven RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Pham ranks 35th in home runs and 171st in RBI.

Drury is batting .231 this season with a team-high four home runs and 10 RBI.

Drury is currently 35th in home runs and 99th in RBI in the major leagues.

Kyle Farmer is among the top hitters for Cincinnati with a .221 average and 10 RBI.

Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati in runs batted in (10) this season. He's batting .212 while slugging .379.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Padres L 7-3 Home 4/30/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 5/1/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 5/4/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Away 5/4/2022 Tigers W 7-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/8/2022 Reds - Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Rockies L 4-3 Away 5/1/2022 Rockies L 10-1 Away 5/3/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Brewers L 18-4 Away 5/5/2022 Brewers L 10-5 Away 5/7/2022 Pirates - Home 5/7/2022 Pirates - Home 5/8/2022 Pirates - Home 5/9/2022 Brewers - Home 5/10/2022 Brewers - Home 5/11/2022 Brewers - Home

