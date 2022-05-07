May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) reacts after striking out against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Pirates have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.240).

The Pirates rank 24th in runs scored with 90, 3.8 per game.

The Pirates rank 18th in the league with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Reds rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .205.

The Reds have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 88 (3.4 per game).

The Reds are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .272.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel has five doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .306.

Including all major league hitters, Gamel ranks 23rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Daniel Vogelbach has racked up a team-best four home runs.

Vogelbach ranks 35th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates with a team-high batting average of .309.

Michael Chavis has sent home a team-leading 12 runs batted in.

Reds Impact Players

Pham leads Cincinnati in batting average (.235) and home runs (four) this season, while also chipping in with seven RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Pham's home run total is 35th and his RBI tally is 171st.

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with four while driving in 11 runs and slugging .493.

Drury is 35th in home runs and 85th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Tyler Stephenson has 13 hits this season and a slash line of .310/.388/.571.

Tyler Naquin leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 13 while batting .214 with two homers.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 5/1/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 5/4/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Away 5/4/2022 Tigers W 7-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds L 9-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/8/2022 Reds - Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/12/2022 Reds - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Rockies L 10-1 Away 5/3/2022 Brewers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Brewers L 18-4 Away 5/5/2022 Brewers L 10-5 Away 5/7/2022 Pirates W 9-2 Home 5/7/2022 Pirates - Home 5/8/2022 Pirates - Home 5/9/2022 Brewers - Home 5/10/2022 Brewers - Home 5/11/2022 Brewers - Home 5/12/2022 Pirates - Away

