Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, at 1:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Reds are 28th in the league with a .205 batting average.
- The Reds rank 24th in runs scored with 93, 3.4 per game.
- The Reds rank 28th in the league with an on-base percentage of .275.
- The Pirates rank seventh in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- The Pirates have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 98 (3.9 per game).
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads the Reds with five home runs and runs batted in, driving in 15.
- Pham is hitting .225 to lead the lineup.
- Among all MLB hitters, Pham is 39th in homers and 179th in RBI.
- Tyler Stephenson is batting .302 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Kyle Farmer has seven doubles and five walks while batting .204.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 while batting .312.
- Gamel's home run total places him 112th in MLB, and he is 57th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .326 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Hayes ranks 284th in home runs and 179th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .481 this season, with a team-high four home runs. He's also collected 11 RBI.
- Michael Chavis has 17 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .476 this season.
Reds and Pirates Schedules
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Brewers
L 6-3
Away
5/4/2022
Brewers
L 18-4
Away
5/5/2022
Brewers
L 10-5
Away
5/7/2022
Pirates
W 9-2
Home
5/7/2022
Pirates
L 8-5
Home
5/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/9/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/11/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/12/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/13/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Padres
L 5-2
Home
5/4/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
W 7-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
L 9-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
5/8/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/12/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
8
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)