Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Hunter Renfroe (12) and fans reach for ball hit by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (not pictured) for a home run in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Reds vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Reds are 28th in the league with a .205 batting average.
  • The Reds rank 24th in runs scored with 93, 3.4 per game.
  • The Reds rank 28th in the league with an on-base percentage of .275.
  • The Pirates rank seventh in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
  • The Pirates have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 98 (3.9 per game).
  • The Pirates have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads the Reds with five home runs and runs batted in, driving in 15.
  • Pham is hitting .225 to lead the lineup.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Pham is 39th in homers and 179th in RBI.
  • Tyler Stephenson is batting .302 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Kyle Farmer has seven doubles and five walks while batting .204.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 while batting .312.
  • Gamel's home run total places him 112th in MLB, and he is 57th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .326 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Hayes ranks 284th in home runs and 179th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .481 this season, with a team-high four home runs. He's also collected 11 RBI.
  • Michael Chavis has 17 hits and an OBP of .284 to go with a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Reds and Pirates Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Brewers

L 6-3

Away

5/4/2022

Brewers

L 18-4

Away

5/5/2022

Brewers

L 10-5

Away

5/7/2022

Pirates

W 9-2

Home

5/7/2022

Pirates

L 8-5

Home

5/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/9/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/12/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

5/4/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

W 7-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

L 9-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

W 8-5

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18224010
