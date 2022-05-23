How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Kuhl takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Monday at PNC Park against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Monday, May 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Pirates rank 24th in the league with a .224 batting average.

The Pirates are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (133 total).

The Pirates' .294 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 190 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 15 runs batted in.

Including all major league hitters, Gamel is 48th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Hayes has a club-best .274 batting average.

Hayes is 326th in home runs and 203rd in RBI so far this season.

Daniel Vogelbach has six home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .228 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .329 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

In all of MLB, Cron is fourth in homers and fourth in RBI.

Connor Joe is batting .281 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Joe ranks 82nd in home runs and 186th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Charlie Blackmon is slashing .216/.281/.403 this season for the Rockies.

Ryan McMahon has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Pirates and Rockies Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Cubs L 7-0 Away 5/18/2022 Cubs W 3-2 Away 5/20/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Cardinals L 5-4 Home 5/22/2022 Cardinals L 18-4 Home 5/23/2022 Rockies - Home 5/24/2022 Rockies - Home 5/25/2022 Rockies - Home 5/27/2022 Padres - Away 5/28/2022 Padres - Away 5/29/2022 Padres - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Giants L 10-7 Home 5/18/2022 Giants W 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Mets L 5-1 Home 5/21/2022 Mets W 11-3 Home 5/22/2022 Mets L 2-0 Home 5/23/2022 Pirates - Away 5/24/2022 Pirates - Away 5/25/2022 Pirates - Away 5/26/2022 Nationals - Away 5/27/2022 Nationals - Away 5/28/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.