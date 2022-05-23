How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Kuhl takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Monday at PNC Park against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Pirates rank 24th in the league with a .224 batting average.
  • The Pirates are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (133 total).
  • The Pirates' .294 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 190 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 15 runs batted in.
  • Including all major league hitters, Gamel is 48th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
  • Hayes has a club-best .274 batting average.
  • Hayes is 326th in home runs and 203rd in RBI so far this season.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has six home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .228 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .329 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
  • In all of MLB, Cron is fourth in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .281 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
  • Joe ranks 82nd in home runs and 186th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Charlie Blackmon is slashing .216/.281/.403 this season for the Rockies.
  • Ryan McMahon has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .410 on the year.

Pirates and Rockies Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

L 7-0

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

W 3-2

Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

L 18-4

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Giants

L 10-7

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

W 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

W 11-3

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Braves

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds right field Tyler Naquin (12) celebrates a run with catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Pirates

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8) crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Reds

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
bam-adebayo
SI Guide

Can the Heat Go Up 3–1?

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Xander Schauffele putts on the sixth green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy