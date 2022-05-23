How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Chad Kuhl takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Monday at PNC Park against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Pirates rank 24th in the league with a .224 batting average.
- The Pirates are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (133 total).
- The Pirates' .294 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 190 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel has driven in the most runs for the Pirates with 15 runs batted in.
- Including all major league hitters, Gamel is 48th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Hayes has a club-best .274 batting average.
- Hayes is 326th in home runs and 203rd in RBI so far this season.
- Daniel Vogelbach has six home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Bryan Reynolds is batting .228 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron is batting .329 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- In all of MLB, Cron is fourth in homers and fourth in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .281 with an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
- Joe ranks 82nd in home runs and 186th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Charlie Blackmon is slashing .216/.281/.403 this season for the Rockies.
- Ryan McMahon has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .340. He's slugging .410 on the year.
Pirates and Rockies Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Cubs
L 7-0
Away
5/18/2022
Cubs
W 3-2
Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
L 5-3
Home
5/21/2022
Cardinals
L 5-4
Home
5/22/2022
Cardinals
L 18-4
Home
5/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/27/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/28/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/29/2022
Padres
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Giants
L 10-7
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
W 5-3
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
L 5-1
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
W 11-3
Home
5/22/2022
Mets
L 2-0
Home
5/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
