May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Joe and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Roansy Contreras, who starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Pirates' .226 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates score the second-fewest runs in baseball (135 total, 3.3 per game).

The Pirates' .296 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 191 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks third in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .290.

Of all MLB hitters, Hayes ranks 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Ben Gamel has collected 15 runs batted in to lead his team.

Of all MLB hitters, Gamel ranks 143rd in home runs and 128th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach has six home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Bryan Reynolds has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .223.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .321 is also best on his team.

Among all batters in the majors, Cron's home run total is fourth and his RBI tally is seventh.

Joe has 43 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Joe ranks 87th in homers and 188th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Charlie Blackmon is slashing .217/.280/.399 this season for the Rockies.

Ryan McMahon has 37 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Pirates and Rockies Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Cubs W 3-2 Away 5/20/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Cardinals L 5-4 Home 5/22/2022 Cardinals L 18-4 Home 5/23/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 5/24/2022 Rockies - Home 5/25/2022 Rockies - Home 5/27/2022 Padres - Away 5/28/2022 Padres - Away 5/29/2022 Padres - Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Giants W 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Mets L 5-1 Home 5/21/2022 Mets W 11-3 Home 5/22/2022 Mets L 2-0 Home 5/23/2022 Pirates L 2-1 Away 5/24/2022 Pirates - Away 5/25/2022 Pirates - Away 5/26/2022 Nationals - Away 5/27/2022 Nationals - Away 5/28/2022 Nationals - Away 5/29/2022 Nationals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.