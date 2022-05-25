How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michael Chavis and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Pirates' .223 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Pirates are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.2 runs per game (136 total).
- The Pirates are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .294.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies have scored 193 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates with a team-leading batting average of .282.
- Hayes ranks 325th in home runs and 195th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ben Gamel has totaled 15 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Gamel is 146th in home runs and 134th in RBI so far this year.
- Bryan Reynolds has five home runs, best in the lineup.
- Chavis has plated a team-leading 15 runs batted in.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .311 is also best on his team.
- Cron is fifth in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Connor Joe has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .369. He's slugging .426 on the year.
- Joe is currently 94th in home runs and 177th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .218/.279/.394.
- Ryan McMahon has 38 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
Pirates and Rockies Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
L 5-3
Home
5/21/2022
Cardinals
L 5-4
Home
5/22/2022
Cardinals
L 18-4
Home
5/23/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
5/24/2022
Rockies
L 2-1
Home
5/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/27/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/28/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/29/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Mets
L 5-1
Home
5/21/2022
Mets
W 11-3
Home
5/22/2022
Mets
L 2-0
Home
5/23/2022
Pirates
L 2-1
Away
5/24/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
5/25/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/26/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/30/2022
Marlins
-
Home
