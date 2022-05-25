How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Chavis and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Pirates' .223 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Pirates are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.2 runs per game (136 total).
  • The Pirates are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .294.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored 193 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes paces the Pirates with a team-leading batting average of .282.
  • Hayes ranks 325th in home runs and 195th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ben Gamel has totaled 15 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Gamel is 146th in home runs and 134th in RBI so far this year.
  • Bryan Reynolds has five home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Chavis has plated a team-leading 15 runs batted in.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 11, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .311 is also best on his team.
  • Cron is fifth in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Connor Joe has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .369. He's slugging .426 on the year.
  • Joe is currently 94th in home runs and 177th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .218/.279/.394.
  • Ryan McMahon has 38 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Pirates and Rockies Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

L 18-4

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

L 2-1

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Home

5/21/2022

Mets

W 11-3

Home

5/22/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

5/23/2022

Pirates

L 2-1

Away

5/24/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

5/25/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/30/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

