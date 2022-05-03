How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bryse Wilson takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Robbie Grossman and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Tigers are 17th in MLB with a .232 batting average.

The Tigers have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.2 runs per game (67 total runs).

The Tigers rank 15th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

The Pirates rank 24th in the league with 79 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Impact Players

Austin Meadows has put up a team-best batting average of .319 and paces the Tigers in runs batted in with a mark of 11.

Meadows is 260th in homers and 61st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Javier Baez has put up 11 runs batted in to pace his team.

Grossman has two doubles and 11 walks while batting .288.

Spencer Torkelson has put up a team-best three home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .343 batting average.

Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes is 260th in home runs and 171st in RBI.

Michael Chavis is batting .302 this season with a team-high three home runs and 12 RBI.

Chavis is 51st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 43rd in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach's three home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .500.

Ben Gamel has 14 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Tigers and Pirates Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Twins L 5-0 Away 4/28/2022 Twins L 7-1 Away 4/29/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 4/30/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Away 5/1/2022 Dodgers L 6-3 Away 5/3/2022 Pirates - Home 5/4/2022 Pirates - Home 5/5/2022 Astros - Away 5/6/2022 Astros - Away 5/7/2022 Astros - Away 5/8/2022 Astros - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Padres L 7-3 Home 4/30/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 5/1/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 5/3/2022 Tigers - Away 5/4/2022 Tigers - Away 5/6/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/8/2022 Reds - Away

Regional restrictions apply.