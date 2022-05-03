How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bryse Wilson takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Robbie Grossman and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Tigers are 17th in MLB with a .232 batting average.
  • The Tigers have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.2 runs per game (67 total runs).
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates rank 24th in the league with 79 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows has put up a team-best batting average of .319 and paces the Tigers in runs batted in with a mark of 11.
  • Meadows is 260th in homers and 61st in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Javier Baez has put up 11 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Grossman has two doubles and 11 walks while batting .288.
  • Spencer Torkelson has put up a team-best three home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .343 batting average.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Hayes is 260th in home runs and 171st in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .302 this season with a team-high three home runs and 12 RBI.
  • Chavis is 51st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 43rd in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach's three home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .500.
  • Ben Gamel has 14 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Tigers and Pirates Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Twins

L 5-0

Away

4/28/2022

Twins

L 7-1

Away

4/29/2022

Dodgers

L 5-1

Away

4/30/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Away

5/1/2022

Dodgers

L 6-3

Away

5/3/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/4/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/5/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/6/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/7/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Padres

L 7-3

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

W 7-6

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

L 5-2

Home

5/3/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates vs. Tigers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
RED SOX
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Red Sox

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Penguins vs. Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
USATSI_10902875 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Charlotte at North Carolina

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers vs. Phillies

By Evan Massey26 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy