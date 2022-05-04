How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) asks for an appeal after being ruled out at home plate against the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 7-6 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Grossman and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Wednesday at Comerica Park against Dillon Peters, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Tigers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Tigers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

The Tigers are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.2 runs per game (67 total).

The Tigers' .309 on-base percentage ranks 16th in the league.

The Pirates' .240 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Pirates have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 79 (3.8 per game).

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Tigers Impact Players

Austin Meadows leads the Tigers with 11 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .319.

Meadows ranks 262nd in home runs and 64th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Javier Baez has totaled 11 runs batted in to lead his team.

Jeimer Candelario is hitting .164 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Grossman is hitting .288 with two doubles and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.343) this season.

In all of the major leagues, Hayes is 262nd in home runs and 180th in RBI.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in home runs (three) and runs batted in (12) this season while batting .302.

Chavis is currently 53rd in homers and 48th in RBI in the major leagues.

Daniel Vogelbach's three home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .500.

Ben Gamel has 14 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Tigers and Pirates Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Twins L 5-0 Away 4/28/2022 Twins L 7-1 Away 4/29/2022 Dodgers L 5-1 Away 4/30/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Away 5/1/2022 Dodgers L 6-3 Away 5/4/2022 Pirates - Home 5/4/2022 Pirates - Home 5/5/2022 Astros - Away 5/6/2022 Astros - Away 5/7/2022 Astros - Away 5/8/2022 Astros - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Padres L 7-3 Home 4/30/2022 Padres W 7-6 Home 5/1/2022 Padres L 5-2 Home 5/4/2022 Tigers - Away 5/4/2022 Tigers - Away 5/6/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away 5/8/2022 Reds - Away

