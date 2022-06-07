Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) and second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Tarik Skubal, who starts for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a .218 batting average.
  • The Tigers score the fewest runs in baseball (150 total, 2.8 per game).
  • The Tigers rank 29th in the league with a .277 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 185 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).

Tigers Impact Players

  • Jonathan Schoop has collected a team-best five home runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Schoop ranks 108th in homers and 162nd in RBI.
  • Miguel Cabrera's 19 runs batted in and .301 batting average are both team-highs.
  • Cabrera ranks 192nd in homers and 136th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jeimer Candelario has five home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Harold Castro is hitting .286 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.289) and runs batted in (20) this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Hayes is 242nd in home runs and 129th in RBI.
  • Reynolds' eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 14 runs this season while slugging .398.
  • Reynolds is currently 44th in home runs and 197th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Michael Chavis has 37 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.319/.470.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is batting .242 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Tigers and Pirates Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Home

6/2/2022

Twins

W 3-2

Home

6/3/2022

Yankees

L 13-0

Away

6/4/2022

Yankees

L 3-0

Away

6/5/2022

Yankees

L 5-4

Away

6/7/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/8/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/10/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/11/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/12/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

6/13/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

W 8-4

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-6

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

-

Away

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
