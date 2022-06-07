Jun 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) and second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Tuesday at PNC Park against Tarik Skubal, who starts for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Tigers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Tigers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a .218 batting average.

The Tigers score the fewest runs in baseball (150 total, 2.8 per game).

The Tigers rank 29th in the league with a .277 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 185 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.299).

Tigers Impact Players

Jonathan Schoop has collected a team-best five home runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Schoop ranks 108th in homers and 162nd in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera's 19 runs batted in and .301 batting average are both team-highs.

Cabrera ranks 192nd in homers and 136th in RBI in the big leagues.

Jeimer Candelario has five home runs, best in the lineup.

Harold Castro is hitting .286 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.289) and runs batted in (20) this season.

In all of the major leagues, Hayes is 242nd in home runs and 129th in RBI.

Reynolds' eight home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in 14 runs this season while slugging .398.

Reynolds is currently 44th in home runs and 197th in RBI in the big leagues.

Michael Chavis has 37 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.319/.470.

Daniel Vogelbach is batting .242 with an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Tigers and Pirates Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Twins W 5-0 Home 6/2/2022 Twins W 3-2 Home 6/3/2022 Yankees L 13-0 Away 6/4/2022 Yankees L 3-0 Away 6/5/2022 Yankees L 5-4 Away 6/7/2022 Pirates - Away 6/8/2022 Pirates - Away 6/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/11/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/12/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/13/2022 White Sox - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers W 8-4 Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-6 Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Home 6/7/2022 Tigers - Home 6/8/2022 Tigers - Home 6/9/2022 Braves - Away 6/10/2022 Braves - Away 6/11/2022 Braves - Away 6/12/2022 Braves - Away

