How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Jun 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) greets left fielder Willi Castro (9) crossing home plate and scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Wednesday at PNC Park against Tarik Skubal, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch will be at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Pirates vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Pirates are 27th in the league with a .226 batting average.

The Pirates have the No. 28 offense in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (188 total runs).

The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with a .298 on-base percentage.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.

The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 155 (2.8 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .278.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the Pirates with 20 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .290.

Of all hitters in baseball, Hayes' home runs place him 244th, and his RBI tally ranks him 131st.

Bryan Reynolds has shown his power as he paces his team with eight home runs.

Reynolds is 46th in home runs in baseball and 201st in RBI.

Michael Chavis has six doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .272.

Daniel Vogelbach is batting .242 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Jonathan Schoop leads Detroit in home runs this season with five while driving in 18 runs.

Among all batters in the majors, Schoop is 112th in homers and 157th in RBI.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit in batting average (.298) and runs batted in (19) this season.

Cabrera is 195th in homers and 142nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Harold Castro has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .284/.301/.468.

Austin Meadows has collected 27 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .333 on the year.

Pirates and Tigers Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers W 8-4 Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-6 Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Home 6/7/2022 Tigers L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Tigers - Home 6/9/2022 Braves - Away 6/10/2022 Braves - Away 6/11/2022 Braves - Away 6/12/2022 Braves - Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Twins W 3-2 Home 6/3/2022 Yankees L 13-0 Away 6/4/2022 Yankees L 3-0 Away 6/5/2022 Yankees L 5-4 Away 6/7/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Away 6/8/2022 Pirates - Away 6/10/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/11/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/12/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/13/2022 White Sox - Home 6/14/2022 White Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.