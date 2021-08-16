How to Watch Pirates at Dodgers

Entering Monday's three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to make a push at the National League West division. At this point, the Dodgers are just four games back of the San Francisco Giants in the division race, and they are at the top of the NL wild-card standings.

The Pirates are just 42-76, and their postseason draws have long been dead. They are playing for pride at this point, but the opportunity to spoil things for the Dodgers is intriguing as well.

The Dodgers are coming off of a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Pittsburgh won one out of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers in its last series.

In Game 1 of the Dodgers vs. Pirates series, Los Angeles has not officially announced a starter. Andre Jackson could be a potential starter tonight, per Eric Stephen, but that is not known at this point.

For the Pirates, Steven Brault will get the start on the mound. He has played two games so far this season, compiling an 0-1 record and 3.00 ERA. Brault is a very talented pitcher, and the Dodgers need to come prepared against him.

The Dodgers should come out on top in dominant fashion, but if L.A. isn't prepared, the Pirates could steal a game in this series and make the Dodgers suffer a setback in their postseason push.

