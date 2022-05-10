May 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and Ben Gamel will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Dodgers are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (135 total).

The Dodgers are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Pirates rank sixth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Pirates have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 106 (3.9 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Betts has swatted a team- leading five long balls.

Among all batters in MLB, Betts ranks 31st in homers and 67th in RBI.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .317 to lead the lineup.

Freeman ranks 73rd in home runs and 67th in RBI so far this season.

Trea Turner has racked up a team-best 21 runs batted in.

Max Muncy is hitting .136 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 while batting .306.

Gamel is 120th in homers and 67th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .341 to lead Pittsburgh this season.

Hayes ranks 294th in homers and 188th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Daniel Vogelbach's four home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .457.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .404 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Giants W 9-1 Home 5/7/2022 Cubs W 7-0 Away 5/7/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Away 5/8/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Away 5/9/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Away 5/10/2022 Pirates - Away 5/11/2022 Pirates - Away 5/12/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Phillies - Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Tigers W 7-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds L 9-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 5/8/2022 Reds L 7-3 Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/12/2022 Reds - Home 5/13/2022 Reds - Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home 5/15/2022 Reds - Home

Regional restrictions apply.