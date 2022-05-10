Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts and Ben Gamel will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Dodgers are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging five runs per game (135 total).
  • The Dodgers are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .322.
  • The Pirates rank sixth in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Pirates have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 106 (3.9 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Betts has swatted a team- leading five long balls.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Betts ranks 31st in homers and 67th in RBI.
  • Freddie Freeman is hitting .317 to lead the lineup.
  • Freeman ranks 73rd in home runs and 67th in RBI so far this season.
  • Trea Turner has racked up a team-best 21 runs batted in.
  • Max Muncy is hitting .136 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 13 while batting .306.
  • Gamel is 120th in homers and 67th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .341 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
  • Hayes ranks 294th in homers and 188th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Daniel Vogelbach's four home runs lead all Pittsburgh hitters, and he's slugging .457.
  • Bryan Reynolds is slugging .404 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Giants

W 9-1

Home

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 7-0

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

W 7-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

L 9-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

W 8-5

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

L 7-3

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


