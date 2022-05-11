How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Batting Stats

The Pirates rank eighth in the league with a .243 batting average.

The Pirates are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (107 total).

The Pirates are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

The Dodgers have scored 146 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel has a team-best 13 runs batted in.

Including all hitters in the majors, Gamel is 123rd in homers and 76th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' .344 batting average is a team-high mark.

Hayes ranks 290th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with four long balls.

Daniel Vogelbach has swatted a team-high four home runs.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a batting average of .314. He's also hit three home runs with 13 RBI.

Freeman ranks 75th in home runs and 76th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Mookie Betts' five home runs are most among Los Angeles batters. He's driven in 13 runs this season while slugging .417.

Betts ranks 32nd in homers and 76th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Trea Turner is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .259 average and 22 RBI.

Max Muncy is batting .143 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Pirates and Dodgers Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Reds L 9-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 5/8/2022 Reds L 7-3 Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers W 5-1 Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers L 11-1 Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/12/2022 Reds - Home 5/13/2022 Reds - Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home 5/15/2022 Reds - Home 5/16/2022 Cubs - Away

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Cubs W 7-0 Away 5/7/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Away 5/8/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Away 5/9/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Away 5/10/2022 Pirates W 11-1 Away 5/11/2022 Pirates - Away 5/12/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Phillies - Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Regional restrictions apply.