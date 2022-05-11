How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pirates vs. Dodgers Batting Stats
- The Pirates rank eighth in the league with a .243 batting average.
- The Pirates are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (107 total).
- The Pirates are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Dodgers have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- The Dodgers have scored 146 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel has a team-best 13 runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Gamel is 123rd in homers and 76th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' .344 batting average is a team-high mark.
- Hayes ranks 290th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Reynolds leads the Pirates with four long balls.
- Daniel Vogelbach has swatted a team-high four home runs.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a batting average of .314. He's also hit three home runs with 13 RBI.
- Freeman ranks 75th in home runs and 76th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Mookie Betts' five home runs are most among Los Angeles batters. He's driven in 13 runs this season while slugging .417.
- Betts ranks 32nd in homers and 76th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Trea Turner is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .259 average and 22 RBI.
- Max Muncy is batting .143 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .310 this season.
Pirates and Dodgers Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Reds
L 9-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
5/8/2022
Reds
L 7-3
Away
5/9/2022
Dodgers
W 5-1
Home
5/10/2022
Dodgers
L 11-1
Home
5/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/12/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 7-0
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
W 11-1
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
11
2022
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)