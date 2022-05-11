How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pirates vs. Dodgers Batting Stats

  • The Pirates rank eighth in the league with a .243 batting average.
  • The Pirates are the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (107 total).
  • The Pirates are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
  • The Dodgers have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
  • The Dodgers have scored 146 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel has a team-best 13 runs batted in.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Gamel is 123rd in homers and 76th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' .344 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Hayes ranks 290th in homers and 193rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Reynolds leads the Pirates with four long balls.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has swatted a team-high four home runs.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with a batting average of .314. He's also hit three home runs with 13 RBI.
  • Freeman ranks 75th in home runs and 76th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Mookie Betts' five home runs are most among Los Angeles batters. He's driven in 13 runs this season while slugging .417.
  • Betts ranks 32nd in homers and 76th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Trea Turner is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .259 average and 22 RBI.
  • Max Muncy is batting .143 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Pirates and Dodgers Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Reds

L 9-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

W 8-5

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

L 7-3

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

W 5-1

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

L 11-1

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 7-0

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

W 11-1

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 seconds ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) infielder Zach McKinstry (8) and infielder Hanser Alberto (17) celebrate the victory against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Dodgers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
MSU Softball
College Softball

Mississippi State vs. LSU stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago
RED WINGS
Minor League Baseball

Red Wings vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

Indiana vs. Penn State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Cycling
Cycling

Stage 5: Catania to Messina stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

Men's & Women's 2nd Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
May 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8), Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Padres stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs12 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy