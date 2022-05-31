How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

May 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs down Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to step up at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022

Monday, May 30, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank fourth in MLB with a .253 batting average.

The Dodgers have the No. 1 offense in MLB action scoring 5.6 runs per game (262 total runs).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 155 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .294.

Dodgers Impact Players

Betts has collected a team-high 14 home runs.

Betts' home runs place him second in the majors, and he ranks 12th in RBI.

Freddie Freeman's .306 batting average leads his team.

Freeman ranks 112th in home runs in the majors and 16th in RBI.

Trea Turner has collected a team-best 40 runs batted in.

Justin Turner is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.284) this season.

Among all batters in MLB, Hayes is 283rd in homers and 146th in RBI.

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six while driving in 10 runs and slugging .375.

Reynolds is currently 53rd in homers and 232nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Michael Chavis has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Diego Castillo has 26 hits and an OBP of .267 to go with a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Nationals L 1-0 Away 5/26/2022 Diamondbacks W 14-1 Away 5/27/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 5/28/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away 5/30/2022 Pirates - Home 5/31/2022 Pirates - Home 6/1/2022 Pirates - Home 6/2/2022 Mets - Home 6/3/2022 Mets - Home 6/4/2022 Mets - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Rockies L 2-1 Home 5/25/2022 Rockies W 10-5 Home 5/27/2022 Padres L 4-3 Away 5/28/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 5/29/2022 Padres L 4-2 Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

