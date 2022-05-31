How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to step up at the plate.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Dodgers rank fourth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
- The Dodgers have the No. 1 offense in MLB action scoring 5.6 runs per game (262 total runs).
- The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .221.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 155 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .294.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts has collected a team-high 14 home runs.
- Betts' home runs place him second in the majors, and he ranks 12th in RBI.
- Freddie Freeman's .306 batting average leads his team.
- Freeman ranks 112th in home runs in the majors and 16th in RBI.
- Trea Turner has collected a team-best 40 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.284) this season.
- Among all batters in MLB, Hayes is 283rd in homers and 146th in RBI.
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six while driving in 10 runs and slugging .375.
- Reynolds is currently 53rd in homers and 232nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Michael Chavis has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.
- Diego Castillo has 26 hits and an OBP of .267 to go with a slugging percentage of .345 this season.
Dodgers and Pirates Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Nationals
L 1-0
Away
5/26/2022
Diamondbacks
W 14-1
Away
5/27/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
5/28/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-1
Away
5/30/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/31/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/3/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Rockies
L 2-1
Home
5/25/2022
Rockies
W 10-5
Home
5/27/2022
Padres
L 4-3
Away
5/28/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
5/29/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Away
5/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
30
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)